One person is in a critical condition after the First Bus crash on Cook Street

Eight people have been injured, including one who is in a critical condition, after a double decker bus hit a railway bridge on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Footage posted online shows a First Bus wedged under the bridge on Cook Street.

Emergency services went to the scene after Police Scotland were alerted to a report of the crash at about 6pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and five people were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“One person is described as being in a critical condition.

“Three others were assessed at the scene and attended at hospital.”

The force is still investigating the cause of the crash, as one witness suggested the bus may have taken a wrong turn.

Motorists were told to stay away from the area and that a number of roads remain closed.

First Bus said that one its buses on the 4A route in Glasgow was “involved in a bridge strike incident” at about 6pm, in which a double decker bus hit a railway bridge on Cook Street.

A spokesman said: “We’re aware of numerous injuries, with one person being taken to hospital in an ambulance. We have launched an immediate investigation and are also assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

It is not known in which direction the bus was travelling but the 4A route runs between Broomhill and Eaglesham.

Passenger Spike Turner, who was sitting near the front of the bus, told the BBC the driver had taken a wrong turn and crashed “straight into the bridge”.

He said: “I was fine, the lady in front of me might have been concussed. The bridge itself wasn’t high enough to hit anyone’s heads but parts of the bus exterior have swung down.