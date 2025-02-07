Major Scottish motorway shut near busy junction after lorry bursts into flames
Part of the M8 has been closed near a busy junction after a lorry caught on fire.
Junction 2 on the motorway near Newbridge has been shut due to the incident.
Emergency services are at the scene. Motorists have been told to seek an alternative route.
The closure is close to Edinburgh Airport Police said smoke was impacting on visibility in the area.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “The M8 eastbound is currently closed at junction 2 near Newbridge due to a lorry on fire.
“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to find an alternative route.”
A Traffic Scotland update reads: "M8 Junction 2-1. CLOSED Eastbound between Junction 2-1 due to a vehicle fire.
"Emergency services are at the scene. Traffic is heavy on the approach with smoke affecting vision in the area. Approximate 50-minute delay back from Junction 3."
