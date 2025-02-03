Major motorway closed following reports of man with weapon on sliproad
The M8 has been closed near Glasgow amid reports of a man with a weapon on the slip road.
Police said the motorway has been shut eastbound at junction 6 while “extensive enquiries” are carried out into the incident.
A spokesman said: “Around 8.55am on Monday, 3 February, 2025, we received a report of a man with a possible weapon on the M8 slip road at junction 6 eastbound. Police are in attendance and a search of the area is being carried out. Specialist officers are also in attendance, as a precaution, and extensive enquiries are ongoing.
“The M8 is closed at junction 6 eastbound for Newhouse and Chapelhall and motorists are advised to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.”
