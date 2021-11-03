M8 crash: Emergency services at the scene of five vehicle crash

One lane of the M8 is closed while emergency services attend a five-vehicle crash near Glasgow.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:37 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The accident happened between Junctions 30 and 31 on the M8 eastbound near Bishopton.

Traffic Scotland originally reported two lane closures but confirmed at 9.11am that only lane one remained closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There is currently no information on the severity of the crash or if anyone was injured.

Read More

Read More
Scottish independence: Independent Scotland would not stop drilling for oil and ...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.05am on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, police were called to a report of a five vehicle road crash on the M8 at Junction 31 eastbound.

"Emergency services are in attendance."

More as we have it...

M8 crash: Emergency services at the scene of five vehicle crash between junction 30 and 31 on the M8 eastbound.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Emergency servicesGlasgowTrafficScotlandPolice Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.