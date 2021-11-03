The accident happened between Junctions 30 and 31 on the M8 eastbound near Bishopton.
Traffic Scotland originally reported two lane closures but confirmed at 9.11am that only lane one remained closed.
There is currently no information on the severity of the crash or if anyone was injured.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.05am on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, police were called to a report of a five vehicle road crash on the M8 at Junction 31 eastbound.
"Emergency services are in attendance."