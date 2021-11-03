The accident happened between Junctions 30 and 31 on the M8 eastbound near Bishopton.

Traffic Scotland originally reported two lane closures but confirmed at 9.11am that only lane one remained closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently no information on the severity of the crash or if anyone was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.05am on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, police were called to a report of a five vehicle road crash on the M8 at Junction 31 eastbound.

"Emergency services are in attendance."

More as we have it...

M8 crash: Emergency services at the scene of five vehicle crash between junction 30 and 31 on the M8 eastbound.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.