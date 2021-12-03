Key rail link for Hydro, Celtic Park and Emirates Arena in Glasgow to close for two months

A four-mile section of the Argyle line, which runs under Argyle Street through the city centre, will be shut between Exhibition Centre station at the SEC and Rutherglen station from March 13 to May 8.

Both of those stations will be forced to close, with Network Rail saying no trains would run during major improvement works on the track, tunnels and overhead power lines

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other stations affected are Anderston, Glasgow Central low level, Argyle Street, and Bridgeton and Dalmarnock, which are used by fans heading for Celtic Park and the Emirates Arena.

A four-mile section of the line will be closed east from Exhibition Centre station, which serves the Hydro and other SEC venues. Picture: The Scotsman

The work will include replacing concrete “slab track” over the largely tunnel section of the line, similar to that renewed in the Queen Street tunnel in 2016, which involved closure of the main part of the main line station for four months.

Slab track is used in tunnels instead of rails attached to sleepers on ballast as it’s less susceptible to subsidence.

Network Rail said many trains would be switched to Glasgow Central high level or Glasgow Queen Street low level stations, with extended journey times where cross-city services were diverted.

Extra services will operate between Dalmuir and Glasgow Queen Street low level, with buses serving the closed stations.

A four-mile section of the line, marked in red, will be closed for eight weeks. Picture: ScotRail

Network Rail project manager Michael McArthur said: “The investment we’re making in upgrading the line is part of our commitment to running a safe, punctual and modern railway.

“When complete, our improvement works on the route will mean services are less likely to experience disruption and delays, making rail travel even more reliable for passengers.

“We’d like to thank all passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: “This essential work is part of our commitment to making journeys more reliable and comfortable for our customers and we appreciate their patience while the improvements are completed.”

Robert Samson, of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: “The closure will require a clear communications plan that gives passengers the relevant information on planning their journeys as some journeys will be diverted, leading to longer journey times.”

Further details, including a passenger survey, are available at https://scotrail.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8A2PrgXkOnVVGcu

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article.

We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.