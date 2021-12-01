E-scooters could be banned from Scotrail services

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Company bosses took the decision to review its policies around e-scooters after reports of the vehicles having caught fire in train stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, passengers had to abandon a service at Parsons Green station in west London after an e-scooter caught fire then continued to burn on the platform. Following this incident, the transport union TSSA said that e-scooters posed a "significant threat" to the public and rail staff.

And yesterday, the Evening News told of how East Lothian man Paul Nixon was removed from a train due to the fact he was carrying an e-scooter.

Mr Nixon was left ‘absolutely livid’ and said he did not believe that e-scooters posed any greater risk to safety than electric bikes or wheelchairs.

The 43-year-old general manager said: “I am aware that some owners "tune" their e-scooters or modify them and I would argue that these may pose a greater risk, but one which has been purchased by a reputable company and has been well maintained should be fine.

“Given that e-scooters are sold legally and are licensed to be sold in this country, I do not see them posing any greater risk than any other battery-operated mode of transport, for example electric bikes and electric wheelchairs.”

But bosses at ScotRail, which does not currently have any policy in place which either prohibits or allows e-scooters on their trains, are now asking passengers to refrain from carrying the scooters on trains until a full health and safety review can take place.

In cases when a passenger must travel with an e-scooter, the train line has asked that they stay stored in the luggage hold throughout the journey.

Speaking to the Evening News, a spokesperson from ScotRail said: “Following recent cases of e-scooters causing fire on public transport in London, an industry wide review on the carriage of e-scooters is required.

“Until further guidance can be issued, we would ask customers to avoid carrying e-scooters on board our trains. If a customer does need to travel with an e-scooter in the meantime, it must be folded for the entirety of their journey.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.