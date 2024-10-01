An update has been issued on the first of four CalMac ferries being constructed in Turkey - and it has been confirmed there will be a delay

A further two-month delay to the first of four CalMac ferries being built in Turkey has been announced - meaning the Isle of Islay will be completed some four months late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The setback has been attributed to hold-ups receiving parts for the vessel and a shortage of specialist workers at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isle of Islay was launched in March at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey | CMAL/PA Wire

Isle of Islay, which was launched on time in March, is not now expected to be finished until between January and March compared to its original completion date of mid-October this year.

Scottish Government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), which placed the order, said the delay would also put back completion of the three other ferries.

Loch Indaal, which was launched as planned in June, is due to be completed between April and June.

Lochmor is due to be launched this month and now due to be completed between July and September, and Claymore is to be launched in December and completed between next October and December.

Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal are due to serve Islay while the other two are due to be deployed on the Little Minch routes between Skye, Harris and North Uist.

The latest delay to Isle of Islay follows a two-month delay to December being announced in August, when Cmal said materials and equipment were taking longer to arrive because of unrest around the Red Sea and the war in Ukraine.

It also said the war in Ukraine had affected steel supplies, while a major earthquake in south eastern Turkey had significantly reduced the yard workforce because many workers and subcontractors had been assisting with the rescue operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cmal chief executive Kevin Hobbs told MSPs in a letter: “The further assessment of the impacts of the supply chain issues outwith the shipyard’s control, related specialist contractor availability, and review of required approvals processes indicates delivery of the first vessel, Isle of Islay, beyond the end of December.

“Comparison of the original programme and the current completion estimates suggest that the delivery date will be extended by four months from the original scheduled date of mid-October.

“There are risks and uncertainties, particularly with specialist equipment supply chains, which may shorten or extend this timeframe by a matter of weeks.

“Many of the same factors will also lead to a change in the delivery dates to the later vessels, but these are not expected to be as significant as on the first vessel.

“We continue to monitor closely global events that may give rise to further challenges beyond those already reported regarding the supply chain issues.”

Mr Hobbs had told The Scotsman in August he hoped further delays could be delayed by fast-tracking the delivery of parts.

His letter to the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee, added: “We are disappointed to be reporting the change in delivery dates, but can assure the committee that we are taking all reasonable steps to work with the yard and wider project partners to minimise and mitigate the impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to work closely with Transport Scotland and CalMac to consider the service implications of the extended delivery dates and plan accordingly for revised entry in to service dates.

“At present, we do not envisage the delivery of Isle of Islay and future vessels having a significant impact on the deployment and cascade plan.”

The cascade is expected to involve ferries on the routes being redeployed elsewhere on CalMac’s west coast network and some of the oldest in the fleet being retired.

Mr Hobbs also reported in the letter a possible slight cost increase to the project.

He said: “The overall costs of delivering the four vessels, including Cmal and CalMac costs, remain largely on track but a further risk allowance of around 3 per cent is being applied for budgeting purposes until such time as final costs can be reconciled.

The chief executive also provided an update on construction progress.

He said: “We can report that good progress has been made with the propulsion machinery commissioning activities on the vessel.

“Each of the four main engines/generators have been tested at full load with the vessel alongside at the quay in the shipyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The harbour acceptance trials have been carried out for the bow thrusters and emergency generator.

“Service engineers from the main propulsor supplier are on site for pre-commissioning checks on the propulsors.”

“The team at Cemre and our site personnel are working every day to make maximum progress towards ultimate delivery.