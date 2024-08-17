Decision defended to retire early a 40-year-old vessel which the new ferry will replace on Islay route

A further delay to the first of four CalMac ferries being built in Turkey could be averted by parts being fast-tracked, The Scotsman has learned.

The move follows the surprise news last week that Isle of Islay may be finished two months late because of supply and staffing problems.

Isle of Islay was launched at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, in March | Cmal

The Scottish Government firm which ordered the vessel, which is now due to be completed in December, also wants to avoid knock-on delays to the other ferries.

The ship, along with the second to be built, Loch Indaal, is due to operate on the main route to Islay from Kennacraig in Kintyre. Isle of Islay is expected to reach Scotland in January and undergo up to six weeks of trials before entering service. Loch Indaal is scheduled to arrive in February.

The other two vessels, which will be identical to the first, are earmarked for the Skye-Harris-North Uist triangle.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), said: “The ferries were set for delivery at three-month intervals, but now, knowing that's a problem, we're working with the yard to see if we can accelerate the purchase of equipment and get it shipped earlier than they had originally anticipated.

“There is a potential sting in the tail there, because whilst you would want to do that, it might be that those pieces of equipment aren't actually finished, to be shipped early.

“But where anything can be shipped early, that's what we're asking the yard to do.”

Mr Hobbs said attacks on shipping by the Houthis in the Red Sea were causing global supply problems, with affected deliveries to the shipyard taking up to an extra two months to arrive because they were being diverted via the Horn of Africa and through the Mediterranean rather than through the Suez Canal.

However, the Cmal chief said he did not expect the fast-track move to increase costs unless the equipment was sent by air instead, although some of it is too large for that to be feasible.

The ferry delay has also been blamed on steel supply problems because of the war in Ukraine, and yard workers assisting in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake last year.

Meantime, CalMac, which will operate the ferries, defended its decision to retire Hebridean Isles from the Islay route a month early in November, when it will be 40 years old, despite the delay to its successor. The vesssel was out of action for repairs for an unprecedented seven months last year.

Hebridean Isles will be reired a month early in November | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The Scottish Government firm said if retained it would have been out of service for months because of the “sheer volume of work” required for its operating licence to be renewed.

CalMac interim chief executive Duncan Mackison said: “The Heb Isles is a good example of once something reaches a certain age, it needs to be replaced rather than being patched up. We have made that decision confidently.”