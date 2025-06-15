Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a hotel guest heading out to explore an unfamiliar city - but I’m not walking, I’m running.

It’s a Sunday morning in Newcastle and a group of runners is gathering beside the INNSiDE hotel on the banks of the Tyne. They are the Croissant Run Club, who meet weekly for a three-mile jog through the city.

Alastair Dalton with the Croissant Run Club beside the Tyne in Newcastle | The Scotsman

The club links up with the hotel to become the INNSiDE Road Runners once every three months to encourage people staying there to take part, with the venue laying on free coffee, water and pastries afterwards.

The quarterly run I join is one of three organised by the Spanish hotel chain with local running clubs, with the others at its branches in Liverpool and Manchester.

It has the potential to be copied by accommodation providers in Scotland since casual running events with a theme are becoming increasingly popular, such as an architectural tour of the south side of Glasgow.

We head off down the quayside, passing under, beside or across some of the old and new bridges across the river that have become Newcastle landmarks.

Passing under the double-deck 1849 High Level Bridge, which carries both cars and trains, we cross the red-and-white 1876 Swing Bridge and then continue under the arched 1928 Tyne Bridge, of similar design to the Sydney Harbour Bridge that came just after it.

Then we re-cross the Tyne over the Gateshead Millennium Bridge, a bit like a curved version of Glasgow’s Squinty Bridge, but limited to pedestrians and cyclists.

The INNSiDE Road Runners pass the Gateshead Millennium Bridge on June 1 | Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman

It’s an easy-paced run and a great way to strike up casual conversations with fellow participants as we head a mile and a half down the river before turning back.

Connor McFarlane, whose family is from Dumbarton, is the run leader of the fourth such event on June 1.

He said: “There’s lots of run clubs in Newcastle, but they're quite intense. This one is very chilled out, very easy going. It's great for just getting a bit of fresh air and making social connections.”

My fellow runners include vet Dr Ida Marwedel and her dog, who moved to Newcastle last year. She said: “It's really sociable and lovely, and a good way to meet people. Everyone's so nice.”

Another in our group, Romanian Laura Dumitru, a graphic designer, who chose to relocate from London to Newcastle in a toss up with Glasgow, said she was soon converted to running after taking it up.

She said: “I was not sure whether to join a club, but I wanted to do an activity. I read about ultra marathons and started running with a friend, did 5km, and then a half marathon.”

Athletics Trust Scotland said the sociability of running had widened its appeal.

Graeme Jack, its chair, said: “The growth of running is being powered by its ability to help people build friendships whilst enabling better physical and mental health. In Scotland, there is some fantastic work going on to make running for everyone, with a new generation of running groups emerging.

“Added to this, we're seeing lots of businesses and corporates looking for ways that they can be part of this extraordinary surge, and we very much welcome it. Hotels and the hospitality sector finding ways to get involved is very innovative."

Among other groups putting on free themed events is South Glasgow Heritage & Environmental Trust, which staged its first 5.5km history run last month around Strathbungo, Crossmyloof, Queens Park and Govanhill, led by a Scottish Athletics-qualified guide.

Organiser and trust board member Cameron Winton said: “We held it at midday on a Saturday, after parkrun, which takes place in several nearby parks at 9.30am, when you get quite a lot of run tourists.

“I’m hoping it will be the first of many, with the next on June 21. “

Paid-for historical running tours of the city are also available, such as by Aye Run, which charges £20 for an 8km jog round the city centre on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the capital, Edinburgh Run Tours is among companies operating guided runs, starting at £50 for a four-mile personalised excursion.

Runners refuelling at the INNSiDE hotel after their jog | Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman

Back at INNSiDE, the hotel’s bright atrium provides the post-run gathering space to refuel. The next ones are scheduled for 10am on Sundays, August 31 and November 30.

A spokesperson for the hotel chain said: “In line with the growing running club trend, we are collaborating with local running communities for INNSiDE Road Runners events - a new wellness initiative to encourage our hotel guests to see the city at pace, all while meeting like-minded people and exploring the local area.”

A fine view of the Tyne bridges is afforded from this sixth floor bedroom at INNSiDE | Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman

Four bridges from your shower

But when the other runners headed off later, I was lucky enough to stay on at the hotel to enjoy more of its quayside location, with a spectacular view from my sixth-floor room through its full-length windows looking down the river.

The hotel’s unusual ‘bathroom within the bedroom’ arrangement provided an unexpected added bonus from the cubicle beside the basin, featuring clear glass walls from neck height. Where else can you see four bridges as you shower?

You can see several bridges over the Tyne as you shower | Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman

But don’t worry, the separate loo is behind a solid door.

The room was further enhanced by light brown lino flooring, white walls and a white print duvet cover on the king size bed. I was also impressed by features like pinpoint directional beside reading lights so as not to disturb any sleeping companion.

Winning combination

Downstairs, in the hotel's Gino d'Acampo restaurant with its cool turquoise seating and views onto the river, spotting the flames from the pizza oven in the adjacent open plan kitchen as I arrived made deciding what to order for dinner easy.

The piccante pizza was faultless - a winning combination of doughy and crunchy base topped by salami, pepper, chilli and mozzarella in perfect proportions.