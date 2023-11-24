Prohibition to start in three weeks and be enforced in Edinburgh from January

Buses could be blocked from some streets if the impending pavement parking ban shifts more vehicles onto roads, operators have warned.

Scotland’s biggest bus firms Stagecoach and First fear the unintended consequence of clearing pavements for pedestrians will further impede buses already delayed by cars and vans blocking bus lanes.

The concern comes fewer than three weeks ahead of the Scotland-wide ban from Monday, December 11, with the City of Edinburgh Council expected to be the first to start enforcing it from January.

Stagecoach West of Scotland managing director Fiona Doherty said: "As much as I’m absolutely supportive of Edinburgh in not parking on the pavements, my big worry is the volume of cars that people have nowadays, when you look at buses driving round estates – that’s a lot of wing mirrors potentially.

"It’s really hard for the drivers – I could take you on some journeys where the sweat would be running down the middle of your back. Fair play to them they do the job they do because it’s not easy.”

Ms Doherty, speaking at a Glasgow Talks event on Thursday organised by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "That will tighten up that space, so for me that will bring a bit more urgency about how we use that road space in those types of areas.”

First Bus, the main bus operator in Glasgow and Aberdeen, agreed “there’s absolutely going to be an issue” after the ban starts.

Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron told The Scotsman the firm had already had to use smaller buses on one route in Glasgow so they could get past legally-parked vehicles. He said the problem was impeding buses on streets such as Curtis Avenue, near Hampden on the south side of Glasgow.

Mr Cameron said: “We need to plan to accommodate cars and buses. It’s a conversation we need to be having with local authorities.”

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill’s Bus Group, whose operations include those in Inverclyde, Dundee, Stirling and Falkirk, said: "I worry that cars will park on the road and delay buses by taking up even more road space. How local authorities implement and enforce will be key."

Lothian, Edinburgh’s main bus operator, declined to comment.

Paul White, Scotland director of the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which represents bus and coach operators, said: “The industry fully supports the aims of the ban in ensuring that pavement users are safe and do not have their mobility limited.

"In some instances, the ban may result in reduced road space for buses and coaches. Our ask is local authorities work with CPT and our members to identify and address such pinch points.”

The City of Edinburgh Council will assess more than 550 streets classified as “red” where the ban is likely to have the greatest impact because of the level of pavement parking.