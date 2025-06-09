Hugely-delayed Glen Rosa ferry suffers flooding in latest Ferguson Marine setback

The Glen Rosa has experienced a hiccup while under construction at Ferguson Marine’s Port Glasgow yard.

The long-delayed Glen Rosa ferry has been hit by a fresh setback, with the vessel flooding while in dock during heavy rain last month.

Rain entered the vessel a fortnight ago after the under-construction vessel’s funnels were removed to complete internal work while at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, The Times first reported.

The MV Glen Rosa. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

The Scotsman understands covers installed over where the ferry’s funnels had been had come loose, ultimately leading to the flooding a fortnight ago.

The characteristic red funnels were installed on the Glen Rosa last year. However, the vents needed to be removed again to allow for works, including the fitting of engine parts.

Details of the setback have emerged after Ferguson Marine last month announced the Glen Rosa would be delayed by up to another nine months and cost an extra £35 million.

Newly appointed chief executive Graeme Thomson had revealed the ferry would not be completed until between April and June next year compared to the previous deadline of September this year. The ferry is six years’ behind its original schedule.

John Devlin/The Scotsman

It is not believed the flooding has added to the revised delivery deadline for Glen Rosa.

Claire Baker, the Scottish Labour transport spokeswoman, told The Times: “This is yet another embarrassing mishap in the SNP’s seemingly endless ferry fiasco. The workers at this yard have been let down time and time again by the chaos created by those at the top, including the SNP Government.”

Sue Webber, the Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for transport, said: “There seems to be no end to the mishaps afflicting the Glen Rosa. This latest fiasco with its funnels should have been easily avoided.”

The completion cost of the ferry has increased from £150 million to £185m - up 23 per cent since the previous estimate last year.

Hugh McKenzie, the general manager of operations at Ferguson Marine, said: “During a period of heavy rainfall at the end of last month, the MV Glen Rosa experienced some internal water ingress.

“The issue was identified quickly, and immediate action was taken to resolve it. The affected area has been dried out and inspected thoroughly, and no damage or lasting impact was identified.”