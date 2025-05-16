Historic paddle steamer Waverley sets sail on major anniversary year amid record bookings
Historic paddle steamer Waverley has set sail for its 50th anniversary season of being saved amid record bookings that include 15 sold-out trips already.
The 78-year-old vessel left its dock beside Glasgow Science Centre on Friday to head down the Clyde to Greenock, Kilcreggan, Largs and Tighnabruaich with 400 passengers on board.
A spokesperson for Waverley Excursions, which operates the vessel, told The Scotsman: “Pre-booked passengers for the 2025 season have achieved a new record.
“Never before have we had as many passengers booked before the ship has even set sail - more than 41,500.”
The launch of the five-month season follows £1.1 million of work on the ship over the winter including an annual overhaul in dry dock in Greenock in April.
The milestone anniversary of the world’s only sea-going paddle steamer returning to service after being saved for preservation will be marked on May 22 with a cruise from Portree in Skye to Gairloch, Ullapool and Kyle of Lochalsh.
The ship will call at 74 ports and piers across the UK this summer, which also include Tobermory and Fort William, and its first visits to Carbost on Skye and Salen on Mull, which Waverley Excursions said were proving “incredibly popular”.
Sailings to Rothesay on Saturday and Oban on Monday are also among those fully booked, along with some in the Bristol Channel, south west Wales, and London and the Thames estuary.
The Waverley Excursions spokesperson added: “The north Wales and Mersey cruises have been among the fastest-selling, with many sailings close to capacity or sold out.
“We’re especially excited to return to Llandudno pier, which has just been named Pier of the Year 2025 by the National Piers Society..
“This well-deserved recognition follows a period of storm damage and extensive repairs.”
A total of 160,000 passengers were carried last year, including more than 2,700 on different legs of a day trip around the islands of the Bristol Channel.
Record sales notched up in London
A record of nearly £90,000 in sales was notched up on an excursion in London last October that sold out when the date was announced six months before.
However, Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple urged people to keep booking to ensure the steamer remained in service.
He said: “In 1975, many wondered how long the vessel could last, but 50 years on, thanks to her popularity, we are starting another summer season.
“We need the support to keep this story going.
“The Waverley story has almost no end. What is needed to keep this ship in service can only happen when people sail on her.”
Child tickets remain at £1 to encourage families to book trips, while dogs are allowed on board for journeys up to three-and-a-half hours “otherwise they get a bit uncomfortable”.
Previous operator CalMac gifted the ship for a nominal £1 to the Waverley Steam Navigation Company in 1974, which was set up by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society. It resumed sailings the following year.
CalMac had withdrawn the steamer from service in 1973 after it had operated cruises in the Clyde and ferry services since its maiden voyage to Arrochar in 1947.
