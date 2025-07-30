'Soft launch' for Edinburgh's cycle hire scheme revealed as operator still to be confirmed

An operator for Edinburgh’s cycle hire scheme is yet to be put in place.

Edinburgh’s cycle hire scheme is still set for a ‘soft launch’ next month, despite concerns that it would be delayed and with no operator yet in place.

A small number of dockless electric hire bikes are expected to be on city streets by the week of August 18, with the scheme expanding from there.

Edinburgh's previous cycle hire scheme failed for a number of reasons, including the city's many hills. Picture: Jane Barlow | PA

The city’s transport boss has said the scheme will be implemented “diligently”, and in a way that fits the Scottish capital’s “specific needs”.

While a company to run the hire service will not be selected until the week of August 4, officials believe the launch will run to schedule. Concerns had previously been raised over the ability of the scheme to launch on time.

It is understood that two companies, Dott and Lime, are in the running to operate the city’s cycle hire service, both of which operate similar schemes across the UK.

The city’s previous cycle hire scheme, known as the Just Eat bikes, collapsed almost four years ago due to a range of issues, with private operator Serco being unwilling to continue running it.

Theft and vandalism were major issues, with large numbers of bikes being thrown in the Water of Leith and other bodies of water.

Leith councillor and Green co-leader Chas Booth said: “While it’s very welcome news that a new cycle hire scheme has taken a step closer, it’s essential that any scheme meets the needs of all the city, including those on low incomes and living outside the city centre.

“It’s also essential the operator addresses the shortcomings of the previous scheme, particularly around vandalism and theft, if it’s to become a permanent part of the city’s sustainable transport offering.”

Efforts to reintroduce a cycle hire scheme have been underway since the previous scheme failed, but for several years there were concerns that it would not be feasible to reintroduce one in the city. Among the concerns was the cost that running a scheme could have involved, with the Just Eat bikes scheme costing the city £1.8 million.

But by using a dockless model, the new scheme will be run at no cost to the city, with hire fares for the bikes subsidising the costs of running the service. And any cycle hire scheme will see Edinburgh Council collect any cycle hire bikes parked inappropriately, and charge the company running it to get them back.

The policy is modelled off of one used in the City of London, where the council holds misplaced hire bikes for 24 hours and then charges operators £235 for their return.

Labour councillor, and transport and environment committee convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “Our initial target was to launch the trial cycle hire scheme during the month of August, and I remain confident that we’ll deliver this.

“As ever, we’ll work closely with summer festival operators and our other partners to minimise disruption during this busy period.

“However, the tender process is still underway, and a contract has not yet been awarded. We’re actively working to finalise arrangements and remain committed to making the scheme operational as soon as possible.

“We’re determined that any cycle hire scheme is implemented diligently and in the right way for the specific needs of Edinburgh.”