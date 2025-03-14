Glen Sannox ferry forced out of service by hull fault in latest setback

Major disruption to busy main Arran route due to a problem with the Glen Sannox

Brand new CalMac ferry Glen Sannox has been taken out of service due to a problem with a weld seam in its hull, the operator has confirmed.

The vessel entered service in January - six-and-a-half years late and massively over budget following its delayed completion by the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in November.

The fault forced the cancellation of ten sailings on Friday and Saturday between Troon and Brodick in Arran, one of the company’s busiest routes. CalMac had earlier warned that one of its sailings on Friday afternoon was fully booked for foot passengers.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber described the news as a “hammer blow” to passengers, who had been “betrayed at every turn” by the SNP government.

Glen Sannox arriving in Brodick on its first official passenger sailing on January 13 | John Devlin/The Scotsman

CalMac’s website stated: “MV Glen Sannox has been removed from service due to an issue with a weld seam on the vessel’s hull close to the waterline.

“The following sailings are cancelled [on Friday]: Depart Brodick – 13:00 ,17:20. Depart Troon – 15:10. [On Saturday]: Depart Troon – 06:30, 10:50, 15:10 & 19:30. Depart Brodick – 08:40, 13:00 & 17:20.”

The Alfred catamaran, which has been chartered by CalMac, is operating other sailings on the route. CalMac said it would provide an update about services on Sunday at about 4pm on Saturday.

However, the operator said reports the ferry had hit the harbour wall in Brodick or that there was water on the car deck were “categorically untrue”.

Its spokesperson said: “Glen Sannox has been removed from service due to a crack on a weld seam on the vessel’s hull, which is close to the waterline. This requires the support of a dive team to assess, and the earliest this could be arranged for is Saturday morning.

Damage to Glen Sannox | CalMac

“A third-party team will attend tomorrow to carry out a full assessment. Following this, we will be able to provide more information on the issue and, if required, repairs and service impact.

“It does mean all Glen Sannox sailings on Saturday have been cancelled. Alfred’s passenger capacity has been extended, effective from tomorrow morning through until Monday, and she will operate an extra single sailing from Brodick to Troon this evening and an extra return trip tomorrow evening.

“We will also operate a shuttle service between Lochranza and Claonaig [on Kintyre], and extra staff will be present at each side to support customers as we anticipate this route will be busier.

“We apologise for the disruption, and our port teams and customer engagement centre will be working hard to contact affected customers.”

Ms Webber said: “This news will come as a hammer blow for ferry passengers, who have been betrayed at every turn by this incompetent SNP Government.

“After waiting nearly seven years for this massively overbudget vessel, island communities will be dismayed that it’s broken down within weeks of its launch. The SNP’s failure to provide a viable ferry network has left passengers stranded once again.

“SNP ministers cannot shirk responsibility for the crisis that they have shamefully created. They need to act now and get Glen Sannox back in service as soon as possible.”