Glasgow-Gran Canaria Easyjet mid-air drama as pump failure triggers emergency landing at Gatwick

Passengers on an Easyjet flight from Glasgow to Gran Canaria suffered a “really scary” mid-air drama on Friday which forced their aircraft to make an emergency landing at Gatwick.

One told of a “really loud rumbling noise and vibrating feeling” after a hydraulic pump had failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft landed safely with the 179 passengers being transferred to another plane to continue their journey several hours later, at around 5pm.

The EasyJet aircraft was almost full with 179 of its 186 seats filled. (Photo by easyJet)

The Scotsman political correspondent Rachel Amery, who was aboard the 12.10pm service from Glasgow, said: "We had reached the south of England when there was suddenly a really loud rumbling noise and vibrating feeling for about 30 seconds, and I immediately knew something was wrong.

"We then started to drop slowly and made a very sharp turn, and at that point I was starting to feel pretty scared.

"The cabin crew were called onto the flight deck and then we were told a hydraulic pump had failed and we needed to go for an emergency landing in Gatwick.

"It was really scary but I couldn't believe how calm the crew were, especially the pilots.

Some passengers did seem a bit shaken but I think that how calm the crew were really helped to keep other people calm.

"They kept in touch with us every so often to tell us what was happening and made everyone feel really reassured."

Fire engines met the aircraft after it landed, which is believed to be standard procedure after an emergency landing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Amery said the pilot had said there was a back up for the pump but the flight could not continue as everything relied on it, although the safety ofthe aircraft had not been affected.

She said: “It was a very bumpy, shoogly landing, but I don't know if that was because of the fault or strong winds.”

An Easyjet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EZY3111 from Glasgow to Grand Canaria diverted to Gatwick due to a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely in Gatwick and was met by emergency services as a routine and precautionary measure only.

"We did all possible to minimise the impact for our passengers and arranged for a replacement aircraft for them to continue their journey, and they will be provided with a complimentary service onboard.