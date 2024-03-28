‘Harry Potter Hogwarts Express’-style Jacobite steam train cancelled for 12 days amid safety row

The Hogwarts Express-style Jacobite steam train service has been cancelled for the first 12 days of its summer season from today due to a safety row, but its operator said it “hoped to be able to operate scheduled future trips”.

West Coast Railways (WCR) had planned to run daily trains on the West Highland Line between Fort William and Mallaig until October, with an additional afternoon services between May and September.

However, it announced last week that the excursions would be suspended because of an ongoing dispute with safety regulators over the requirement for central locking on the carriages’ doors.

WCR lost a court battle with the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in December over a further exemption to the regulations, but it only lodged a further application for an exemption three weeks ago.

The ORR said it would take four months to access the application and criticised the operator for failing to make “sensible contingency plans” to avoid having to cancel services and inconvenience passengers who had bought tickets.

WCR declined to discuss its contingency plans. There has been speculation they could include drafting in a set of carriages with central locking fitted, or the fitting of locks to The Jacobite’s carriages.

A WCR spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Trips have been cancelled from March 28 to April 8 inclusive.

“Unfortunately, both our contingency planning options and the number of bookings being refunded are confidential at this time.”

A statement posted on the company’s website on Tuesday stated: “The Jacobite 2024 season is currently unavailable for new bookings. Please stay tuned for updates on our news page regarding when bookings will reopen.

“As we are unable to offer alternative trips on The Jacobite at this time, our reservations team will process full refunds for customers with bookings on those dates [Mar 28 to April 8] in the next five working days.

“This suspension of this service is due to a debate with the rail regulator around door locking. We share the regulator’s commitment to safety and our priority now is to work with it to renew permission to enable us to run The Jacobite on the main rail line.

“We hope to be able to operate scheduled future trips on the Jacobite, but will contact all customers ahead of their journey date directly, in the event the trip they have booked will not run. In that case, we also will issue a full refund.”