Gigantic Emirates A380 to fly year-round on Glasgow-Dubai route

Emirates is to fly the world's largest passenger plane year-round between Glasgow and Dubai.

The move from March follows the double-decker Airbus A380 making its Scottish operational debut on the route last summer.

The bar aboard an Emirates Airbus A380. Picture: John Devlin

An Emirates spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Emirates can confirm that it plans to operate a year-round daily Airbus A380 service between Glasgow and Dubai, beginning end of March 2020.”

The decision also confirms Glasgow Airport's confidence that it would win back the 489-seat plane after the five-month trial which started last April

An A380 previously made a one-off visit to Glasgow in 2014 to mark the route’s tenth anniversary.

Glasgow Airport has described the service as one of its “biggest success stories”, carrying more than four million passengers, many flying on from Emirates’ Dubai hub to Asia and Australia.

It led to the airline launching Dubai flights from Edinburgh in 2018.

'Huge milestone'

Glasgow Airport managing director Mark Johnston hailed the A380 service last year as a “huge milestone” and a “first in Scottish aviation industry”.

The airport has spent more than £8 million on improvements to accommodate the aircraft, including a triple air bridge to cope with the volume of passengers.

Emirates' A380 comprises 14 private suites in first class, 76 lie-flat seats in business class, and 399 seats in economy.

An on-board shower is available for first class passengers, along with a lounge on the aircraft for them and business class passengers.