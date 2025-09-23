Cemre, based in Turkey, is among four firms bidding to build the two new freight ferries for Scotland.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four companies are in the running for a Scottish Government contract to build two new ferries - but shipyard Ferguson Marine is not on the list.

Cemre – the shipyard in Turkey that is already building four new ferries for Scottish waters - is one of the firms shortlisted to progress to tender stage to build two freight vessels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MV Isle of Islay, a Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) vessel and the first of two vessels to serve the islands of Jura and Islay, taking to the water for the first time in Yalova, Turkey. Picture: Cmal/PA Wire

The estimated cost of building the two ferries is £200 million. The two new freight flex vessels will serve the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route.

Only one of the four companies selected to tender for the contract are based in the UK.

Alongside Cemre, Turkish shipbuilding firm Tersan also made the shortlist. The other companies selected are China-based GSI and Stena UK, alongside reliance partner CMJL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotsman was told Port Glasgow-based Ferguson Marine did not submit a bid for the contract because the length of the vessels as specified in the tender was expected to be greater than the yard's existing launchway and quayside.

This comes at a time when the GMB union has accused the Scottish Government of “talking down” Ferguson Marine.

The Glen Sannox ferry journeys from Brodick on Isle of Arran to Troon on its first official day in service in January this year. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Community, civic and religious leaders have called for Ferguson Marine to be given a direct award to build a replacement for the MV Lord of the Isles at the nationalised shipyard, to help guarantee the future of its workforce.

The freight ferries will be designed to help support island communities and improve the resilience of the Northern Isles network, Transport Scotland said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they will also be capable of carrying up to 200 passengers each during peak season, meaning they will have capacity to fill gaps in CalMac’s schedule where other vessels are undergoing maintenance or out of action.

Transport Scotland said tenders were expected by late November. The contract is due to be awarded in February next year.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government is committed to investing in our ferry fleet to better meet the needs of island communities, so I’m very pleased to see the second stage of procurement process for two new freight flex vessels get underway.

“These new vessels will have increased freight capacity, higher operating speeds and additional capacity for passengers in peak season. This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of ferry services to better support the needs of businesses and communities in the Northern Isles for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an important milestone in our plans to improve ferry services and I look forward to following the progress of this project over the coming months.”

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive at Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), said: “These new vessels will bring a huge increase in capacity for freight and passengers.

“The desire for an increased freight provision was regularly mentioned throughout our public engagement sessions, but so too was additional passenger accommodation to add resilience to the fleet. The freighter-flex design allows us to meet both needs: accommodating up to 200 passengers during peak months or alternatively reverting to freight mode to maximise commercial vehicle capacity.