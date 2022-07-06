Flybe cancels 700 flights on Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness routes until October

The routes affected are between Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast City, and Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Services on several days a week will be grounded between July 28 and October 29.

It will mean the airline’s planned launch of flights between both Aberdeen and Inverness to Belfast will be postponed by two months from August 26 to October 28.

Some of Flybe's Edinburgh and Glasgow flights to Birmingham will be grounded after their launch on July 28. Picture: Flybe

Flybe was not immediately able to say how many passengers would be affected by the cancellations.

Flights on the airline’s Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton to Belfast City will also be hit, beginning on July 28.

A Flybe spokesperson said: “Due to a delay in our scheduled aircraft deliveries from our two aircraft leasing companies, we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce planned increases in our summer flying schedule during the period from July 28 to October 29, resulting in cancellations.

“Every attempt has been made to contact those affected, and we will do everything we can to re-accommodate our customers on the next available Flybe flight or, if this is not possible, provide a full refund.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment and frustrations these cancellations will cause and sincerely apologise to those customers who have been affected.”

In a letter to passengers, airline chief executive Dave Pflieger wrote: “The two aircraft leasing companies who were contracted to provide our additional airplanes have now told us that they will be unable to fulfil their commitments until after the summer.

“We were able to find and rent aircraft from two separate airlines in Greece and Spain, but those planes are not enough, and the lack of additional aircraft needed for new flying means we need to adjust our future flight schedule.