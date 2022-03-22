Flybe relaunch: Routes announced from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness

It plans to fly from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow to Belfast City and Birmingham, and from Inverness to Belfast City.

Easyjet or Loganair already fly most of the routes, or to Belfast International.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among 23 across the UK announced on Tuesday to be launched from Wednesday 13 April – days before Easter – by new owner Thyme Opco, which is linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital.

Flybe's logo and purple livery is similar to one of the airline's past colour schemes. Picture: Flybe

Flybe went into administration in March 2020 with the onset of the Covid pandemic seen as the final straw for the ailing airline, which had struggled with high operating costs.

The airline, whose headquarters has switched from Exeter to Birmingham, previously had the most routes within the UK.

Its re-emergence is likely to met with fierce competition from Easyjet and Glasgow-based Loganair.

The latter took over many of Flybe's Scottish routes and now describes itself as flying to more UK destinations than any other airline.

Flybe aircraft at Glasgow Airport after its collapse in March 2020. Picture: John Devlin

Loganair also previously beat off rival flights launched by Flybe and its partners Eastern Airways to the Western and Northern Isles.

Glasgow-Belfast City will be the first new Flybe route to serve Scotland, up to four times a day from 14 April.

The others do not start until the summer, with up to three flights a day between Edinburgh and Belfast City from 23 June.

The Edinburgh and Glasgow links to Birmingham both launch on 28 July, with up to four flights a day from the capital and up to three a day from Glasgow.

Daily flights from Aberdeen to Birmingham begin on 18 August, and to Belfast City up to four times a week on 25 August.

Inverness-Belfast City flights up to four times a week start on 25 August.

Flybe chief executive Dave Pflieger said: "We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month.

"We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones.

"Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer of AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, said: “The re-emergence of Flybe as an airline is welcome news for the industry and our passengers as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity Scotland relies on.