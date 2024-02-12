It has been a milestone a long time in the making – but one of Ferguson Marine’s long-awaited ferries is set to finally be tested tomorrow under its own power for the first time.

The Glen Sannox is due to start sea trials in the Clyde on Tuesday morning, marking a significant step in the final stages of the vessel entering full service.

These initial trials will involve the ferry gathering pace, slowing down and stopping many times, The Scotsman has been told.

The vessel’s anchors will be tested, with a tug attached for safety purposes.

Drone footage will be captured of the Glen Sannox’s progress as part of the process.

One of the key parts of the next series of trials beyond this week will be endurance tests, where the Glen Sannox will run at higher speeds for extended periods of time.

This further phase of the trials programme is due to take place after dry docking occurs at Greenock in April.

Glen Sannox was originally scheduled to be completed six years ago, but will not now enter passenger service on the main Arran route until this summer at the earliest as it also requires further dry dock work and separate two-month-long trials by CalMac.

The ferry was originally due to travel under its own power last month to the dry dock, but that was cancelled due to bad weather.

However, with light rain forecast as the worst of the weather conditions for Port Glasgow this week, the trials are not expected to be cancelled again for the same reason.

Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman said earlier this month: “The first round of sea trials for MV Glen Sannox will be focused on testing the principal machinery on board.” He added: “Seeing Glen Sannox sailing under her own steam is an important milestone in the final stages of her journey to completion, and one that I am very much looking forward to.”

Alex Logan, the GMB Scotland union’s convener at the Scottish Government-owned yard, had previously welcomed the move, saying: “There will be a sense of relief and satisfaction that after all that has been said and done, that these trials are starting and both of these ferries are getting closer to completion. No one, apart from the islanders they will serve, want these contracts completed more than the workers in this yard.”