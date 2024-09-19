The National Pub & Bar Awards have crowned Tobermory pub and restaurant Macgochans the best in the North of Scotland.

Organised by leading trade magazine Pub & Bar, the awards recognise “pioneering hospitality operators [who] demonstrate excellence across a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.”

It’s the latest success for a business that was hit by a devastating fire in May 2019, forcing it to close for a major rebuild and refurbishment project.

The global pandemic delayed its reopening further but it eventually welcomed customers back 14 months later in July 2020.

The new-and-improved Macgochans now features a two-level restaurant with outdoor balcony, traditional pub and a beer gardens - all looking over the pretty village of Tobermory with its multi-coloured houses.

It’s a real community hub for locals, with regular live music, as well as attracting tourists who flock to the island.

Here are 11 pictures showing why it is so special.

