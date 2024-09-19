Macgochans, on the Isle of Mull has been crowned the best pub in the North of Scotland.Macgochans, on the Isle of Mull has been crowned the best pub in the North of Scotland.
An island pub has won the latest in a string of awards - just five year after it was nearly destroyed by a blaze.

The National Pub & Bar Awards have crowned Tobermory pub and restaurant Macgochans the best in the North of Scotland.

Organised by leading trade magazine Pub & Bar, the awards recognise “pioneering hospitality operators [who] demonstrate excellence across a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.”

It’s the latest success for a business that was hit by a devastating fire in May 2019, forcing it to close for a major rebuild and refurbishment project.

The global pandemic delayed its reopening further but it eventually welcomed customers back 14 months later in July 2020.

The new-and-improved Macgochans now features a two-level restaurant with outdoor balcony, traditional pub and a beer gardens - all looking over the pretty village of Tobermory with its multi-coloured houses.

It’s a real community hub for locals, with regular live music, as well as attracting tourists who flock to the island.

Here are 11 pictures showing why it is so special.

The pub at Macgochans is traditional in all the right ways.

1. Old school

The pub at Macgochans is traditional in all the right ways. | Macgochans

The light and airy restaurant at Macgochans.

2. Feeling peckish?

The light and airy restaurant at Macgochans. | Macgochans

Cocktails are a speciality of the house.

3. Treat yourself

Cocktails are a speciality of the house. | Macgochans

Macgochans is the perfect place to enjoy a wee dram of the local whisky.

4. Cheers

Macgochans is the perfect place to enjoy a wee dram of the local whisky. | Macgochans

