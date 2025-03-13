New setback for Ferguson Marine shipyard as key boss quits

John Petticrew is stepping down from his role at Ferguson Marine for ‘personal reasons’

Struggling Scottish Government-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine has suffered another setback with the the resignation of its interim chief executive for “personal reasons”.

The Port Glasgow yard, which is expected to complete its only remaining vessel order eight years late and four times over budget, said John Petticrew would shortly return to his home in Canada.

He has also resigned as a director of the company.

John Petticrew was appointed interim chief executive in March 2024 | PA

The company has so far failed to find a permanent replacement for David Tydeman, who was sacked a year ago in controversial circumstances, with critics of the move describing him as an “easy scapegoat”.

However, the yard said it was now “very close” to announcing an appointment. The new chief will be urgently tasked with minimising any further delays to Glen Rosa, the second of two large CalMac ferries, and, crucially, win new work to keep the yard open.

Inverclyde-born Mr Petticrew initially stepped up from being a non-executive director of the yard for six months following Mr Tydeman’s departure, which was subsequently extended to April.

However, chief financial officer and the yard’s accountable officer David Dishon announced late on Thursday afternoon: “John Petticrew has resigned as interim chief executive of Ferguson Marine for personal reasons and will shortly return to his home to be with his family in Canada.

“John has had a demonstrable impact on our business and the board wants to thank him for his contribution over the last four years both as interim chief executive and non-executive director prior to that. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Mr Dishon added: “We remain focused on securing a sustainable and prosperous future for the yard and are in very close to announcing a permanent chief executive to replace John Petticrew.

“We look forward to providing more detail on this very soon. In the meantime, we remain focused on our key priorities, to secure the future of the yard and deliver Glen Rosa as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Glen Rosa is due to be completed in September but may be finished six months late | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Mr Miller told MSPs last month that a potential permanent chief executive had pulled out after signing the contract, weeks before he was due to start.

Mr Petticrew’s duties will be carried out by others in the senior leadership team until the new chief executive begins.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “This resignation is symptomatic of the ongoing chaos that has engulfed Ferguson Marine under the SNP.

“Senior staff at CalMac and Ferguson Marine have come and gone as the SNP’s ferries fiasco has escalated, yet, unforgivably, not a single Nationalist minister has resigned or been sacked for a scandal of their making.

“Betrayed islanders are sick and tired of the nationalists blaming everyone but themselves. They need to urgently ensure that Scotland has a ferry network that is fit for purpose.”

There are fears the second vessel, Glen Rosa, could slip further behind schedule. The overall cost of the ferries is approaching four times the initial figure of £97 million.

Earlier this week, a letter from Mr Dishon to MSPs outlined the “verbal agreement” from Mr Tydeman to a subcontractor which led to the shipyard facing a bill of almost £48,000 in unpaid tax.

The chief financial officer said he had carried out an investigation into the arrangement which was made without oversight from the board.