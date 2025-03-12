Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ferguson Marine shipyard is chasing an order to replace the two vessels it built for Western Ferries 20 years ago, The Scotsman has learned.

A yard director has said it was “critical” to get the contract “over the line” to retain staff and ensure the company’s future, board minutes have shown.

Sound of Scarba entered service with Western Ferries in 2001 | Sound of Scarba entered service with Western Ferries in 2001

The details have emerged as the Scottish Government-owned Port Glasgow firm seeks new work to follow the hugely-delayed Glen Rosa ferry for CalMac, whose scheduled completion in September is expected to be put back further.

Ferguson Marine is also shortlisted for CalMac’s small electric ferries contract, known as the Small Vessel Replacement Programme (SVRP), which is due to be announced this month.

The yard has also long hoped to win a deal for further work on the Royal Navy’s type 26 frigate programme from BAE Systems in Glasgow after completing limited initial work.

Western Ferries, which operates between Gourock and Dunoon, is planning to place an order to replace the two older ferries in its four-strong fleet within the next two months, The Scotsman has learned.

Sound of Scarba and Sound of Shuna, both purpose-built for the cross-Clyde route by Ferguson Marine, entered service in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Western Ferries operates a high-frequency vehicle ferry service between Gourock and Dunoon | John Ferguson/Wikimedia Commons

The operator’s other vessels, Sound of Seil and Sound of Soay, were built by Cammell Laird on Merseyside in 2013.

Minutes of a Ferguson Marine board meeting on November 21, published by the firm, include discussion of a “new business development” report, which refers to non-executive director Simon Cunningham “stressing that it is critical that we get both the Western Ferries and BAE contracts over the line in the coming weeks as this could impact on staff retention and the future of the yard”.

Sound of Scarba preparing to leave Gourock for Dunoon | Thomas Nugent/Geograph

Yard interim chief executive John Petticrew told The Scotsman: “It’s vital that Ferguson Marine wins new work to secure its future and safeguard the heritage of commercial shipbuilding on the Clyde.

“As such, we continue to pro-actively seek commercial opportunities in what is a buoyant global shipbuilding market. This includes the SVRP as well as defence contracts with partners like BAE Systems. We are encouraged by ongoing discussions with several commercial partners.”

Western Ferries declined to comment, saying the matter was “commercially sensitive and confidential”.

Greenock and Inverclyde SNP MSP Stuart McMillan said: “I will always support new work going to Ferguson Marine in my constituency. The workforce have the skills, and have experience of building ferries for Western Ferries in the past.

“Ferry operators have important decisions to make when they award orders to shipbuilders, and I have every confidence that Ferguson Marine can deliver vessels for any company.”

Ferguson Marine chair Andrew Miller said in response to a question from Mr McMillan over future contracts when he appeared before the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee last month: “There is work. There is one contract that is close to our heart, but, because of confidentiality, we cannot mention the company, which involves a private individual, as it has not signed the contract.

“However, with a fair wind, that should be signed in March. John Petticrew is confident that we have the right skills base and experience to deliver that project quickly.

“There are two or three other things in the pipeline that we are very enthusiastic about.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “Ferguson Marine should be able to bid for this sort of work.

“However, it remains to be seen if they will be successful given the SNP’s appalling failure in running the yard since they nationalised it.

“While being part of the shortlist for the small vessel replacement programme is crucial, it is vital that Ferguson Marine are in a position to bid for other contracts to help secure their future too.”

