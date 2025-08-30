Ferguson Marine

Ferguson Marine is hoping its Scottish Government owners will award the shipyard contracts to replace fisheries protection and research vessels it built decades ago to help keep it in business, The Scotsman has learned.

The Port Glasgow yard, which will have no major work after completing the Glen Rosa ferry for CalMac by next June, said it was at a “crossroads in its history” with an “uncertain future”.

Marine protection vessel Minna being launched at Ferguson Marine in 2003 | Ferguson Marine

Chief executive Graeme Thomson said it was “uniquely placed” to build the two boats, along with a research vessel for a UK Government agency.

It follows The Scotsman revealing in May that the yard was lobbying to be handed the order to replace the 500-passenger CalMac ferry Lord of the Isles, which it built 36 years ago.

Ferguson Marine has its eyes on building replacements for the Scottish Government’s marine research vessel Scotia, which it completed in 1998, and its marine protection vessel Minna, which was finished five years later along with research vessel Cefa Endeavour. The boat is operated by the UK Government’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science.

Scotia and Cefas Endeavour are advanced fisheries research vessels with ultra-low underwater noise levels for scientific surveys of the North Sea and Atlantic. Minna is one of Scotland’s smallest marine protection vessels, for inshore fisheries enforcement.

Mr Thomson said: “These vessels are great examples of Clydebuilt excellence and the type of ships we have excelled at building in the past.

“Ferguson Marine is uniquely placed to build the replacements for these great ships, given our proximity, experience having delivered the current versions of these vessels, some of which operate beyond their intended life cycle and the technical skills of our talented team.

“The only thing that has prevented us from winning these kinds of contracts in more recent years is our ability to compete on price with overseas shipyards.

“We would welcome an award of the contract to build any of these vessels, but at the very least would like to see social value [of the yard to the economy] included as part of the tender process to level the playing field.

“Not only are we best placed to build these vessels, but this presents an opportunity for us to strengthen our book of orders and create a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine.”

Marine research vessel Scotia on sea trials | Ferguson Marine

The GMB, the yard’s biggest union, called for the contracts to be directly awarded to Ferguson Marine.

Its Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour said: “Contracts cannot be decided on price alone when foreign yards are underpinned by lower wages and higher tax breaks.

“The need for the Scottish Government to directly award contracts to build ships in Port Glasgow is beyond urgent.”

Lord of the Isles being launched at the Ferguson yard in 1989 | Allan Milligan/The Scotsman

The Scottish Government has left the door open to possible direct awards.

Its spokesperson said: "Shipbuilding is a competitive global market and any direct award of a public contract must comply with procurement rules and be capable of withstanding legal challenge.

“Ministers will consider future vessel contracts, including those mentioned, from public agencies at an appropriate time and on a case-by-case basis to determine whether any might legally be open to direct award.