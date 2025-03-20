Ferguson Marine appoints new chief executive - who he is, start date, first task on ferries
Scottish Government-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine has appointed a new chief executive officer.
Babcock executive Graeme Thomson will take on the role from May 1, following the departure of interim head John Petticrew for “personal reasons” earlier this month.
In a statement, Mr Thomson said: “I’m thoroughly excited and enthused to be taking on the role as chief executive officer of Ferguson Marine, a cornerstone of Scotland’s rich maritime history and an important employer in Inverclyde.
“The business, and its people, have faced challenging times but as we look forward we must focus on delivering key contracts that demonstrate our capability to exceed expectations and build world-class ships on the Clyde.
“This, and our commitment to build a better culture based on accountability and robust governance, will enable us to put past issues behind us, restore the reputation of Ferguson Marine and realise its potential as a leader in global shipbuilding.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the team better and working together to modernise the yard, and get it fit for the future so we can face up to the demands of the shipbuilding market for years to come.”
The new chief will be urgently tasked with minimising any further delays to Glen Rosa, the second of two large CalMac ferries, and, crucially, win new work to keep the yard open.
The announcement comes after the resignation of Ferguson Marine’s interim chief executive Mr Petticrew was confirmed last week.
The Port Glasgow yard, which is expected to complete its only remaining vessel order eight years late and four times over budget, said Mr Petticrew would shortly return to his home in Canada.
He has also resigned as a director of the company.
