A new low emissions zone (LEZ) that will see the most polluting vehicles banned from a set area in Edinburgh city centre is due to go live later this year, in a bid to reduce air pollution and fight climate change.

Air quality in the Scottish capital has been improving, monitoring shows, but the restrictions should further cut poisonous traffic fumes, which can seriously harm health and even kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers who enter the patch in cars, vans, buses and lorries which do not comply with standards set out by the local council will be hit with a fine for each contravention. The LEZ has officially been in place for the past two years, but a ‘grace period’ has been given to allow drivers to prepare before penalties begin.

But all that is going to change soon.

The city centre LEZ was approved by Scottish ministers on May 19, 2022 and was introduced on May 31, 2022. But the system goes ‘live’ on June 1, 2024, after which tickets will be issued.

Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener for Edinburgh City Council, said: “In less than three months, we’ll begin enforcing a low emission zone in Edinburgh, which we’ve introduced alongside similar zones in other Scottish cities.

Edinburgh's low emissions zone (LEZ) has officially been in place since 2022 but enforcement, including cameras which can recognise your vehicle registration plate – and hefty fines for those which do not comply with regulations – go live on 1 June this year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“By limiting the most polluting vehicles from the zone, the LEZ will play a central role in lowering harmful emissions in Edinburgh, which negatively affect our health and well-being. Our LEZ has had a two-year grace period to give people time to get ready and to make sure they avoid penalties once enforcement begins.

“In Edinburgh we have pledged achieving net zero, cutting congestion and improving air quality, amongst other commitments to create a more sustainable, safe and people-friendly city. In addition to schemes to make it easy and safe for people to walk, wheel and use public transport in our fantastic capital city, the LEZ is a key tool for achieving this.”

So where is the LEZ boundary?

The LEZ boundary circles the city centre from Tollcross in the south to Palmerston Place in the west, along Queen Street in the New Town to Picardy Place, then around Abbeyhill and on to Holyrood Road, along the Pleasance in the east, before heading back along the Meadows to Tollcross.

All zero-emission vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), meet the LEZ’s minimum emission standards. Picture: Michael Gillen

Special cameras which can recognise vehicle number plates have been installed at ‘entry points’ to the zone, automatically issuing penalty charge notices (PCNs) to vehicles which exceed the emissions standards.

There are 17 fixed cameras, although the authority will not reveal the locations – presumably to reduce the number of people dodging them, but also due to the risk of vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameras may also be moved, added or taken away “to ensure the LEZ is adequately enforced”, while a mobile spotter van will also be on patrol around the city.

Some vehicles are exempt from fines in the LEZ, including those used by disabled people and emergency and military vehicles. Picture: Peopleimages

Which vehicles are non-compliant and will face fines?

Mainly older cars and vans, especially diesel-powered vehicles, are likely to fail the standards. Edinburgh City Council has a handy link on its website where residents can enter their registration plate to check whether their motor meets the minimum emission standards.

The guidance is laid out here: Euro 4 for petrol cars and vans – generally vehicles registered from 2006; Euro 6 for diesel cars and vans – generally vehicles registered from September 2015; Euro 6 for petrol and diesel taxis and private hire vehicles, according to standard licence conditions set out in the Taxi Emission Standards Policy (2021); Euro VI for buses, coaches and HGVs – generally vehicles registered from January 2013.

It’s important to note holders of valid residential parking permit are not exempt from the LEZ regulations and penalty charges. Meanwhile, all zero-emission vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), meet the zone’s minimum emission standards.

So how much are the fines?

The fines double each time you break the rules within a 90-day period, though cost is halved if you pay up within 14 days of the ticket.

This map shows the boundary of Edinburgh's LEZ, which will be monitored by at least 17 static cameras and a mobile 'spotter' van. Picture: City of Edinburgh Council

The first breach will cost you £60, rising to £120 on the second contravention, then £240 for the third and up to top charge of £480 for a four-time offender. For anyone driving a non-compliant bus, coach, minibus or lorry, a fifth offence will see them stung for a whopping £960. The system resets after 90 days. And kindly, the council promises only one charge will be issued within any 24-hour period.

Are any vehicles exempt?

Yes – those for people with disabilities, including holders of a Blue Badge; historic wheels, such as vintage cars which are 30 years old or more; showman’s or circus vehicles; emergency vehicles; and military transport.

So if you’re driving a waltzer, an ambulance or a tank, you should be fine.

So what about parking permits – will you still be able to get one if you live inside the LEZ, but your vehicle does not comply?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, you can still get a residential parking permit. However, having a valid permit on a ‘dirty’ car does not entitle you to actually drive it within the LEZ. All diesel vehicles already elicit a surcharge and this will remain in place.

According to the council, no parking zone is entirely within the LEZ, so anyone whose wheels fail the standard can park in streets outside its boundary to avoid fines. Good luck with that.

So where will all the money go?

City of Edinburgh Council has said it will use all money raised through the fines to contribute towards running the LEZ. Any surplus may only be used to support LEZ objectives – primarily to reduce harmful emissions from transport and encourage sustainable travel. So probably not for filling in potholes then.