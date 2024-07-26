More services will be disrupted because of engineering work on top of drivers not volunteering for overtime

Passengers are warned by ScotRail to expect extra disruption on Sunday because of a pay dispute as drivers’ union Aslef welcomed news that talks in an attempt to reach a settlement are to resume next week.

The Scottish Government-owned train operator said there would be “a number of additional alterations to train services, which may impact on journeys”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail’s services have been particularly badly affected on Sundays, when it relies the most on drivers volunteering for extra shifts, which some have stopped doing since the dispute started last month.

On some past Sundays, services have been reduced to 40 per cent of normal, with hundreds of trains halted.

Last week it significantly cut the frequency of trains on some routes, such as between Edinburgh and both Dunblane and Tweedbank in the Borders, from hourly to every three hours.

ScotRail trains have been particularly badly affected on Sundays during the pay dispute | John Devlin/The Scotsman

ScotRail’s temporary timetable for Sundays has reduced normal services by about half, but there may be further short-notice cancellations, as in previous weeks.

It “strongly advised” passengers to check journeys the day before on the ScotRail app.

The operator said: “Customers are advised that there will be additional cancellations on top of the temporary timetable.

“Replacement buses will be in place for some services and there will be larger gaps between services on others.”

ScotRail said engineering works by Network Rail meant buses would replace trains on routes between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland, Linlithgow, Alloa and Crianlarich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Services from Glasgow Central via Mount Florida and Neilston would also be affected.

Its weekday services have been cut by around 25 per cent under the temporary timetable introduced two weeks ago.

ScotRail said it had no plans to make adjustments to this despite reports of overcrowding on peak-hour trains on the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh - its busiest route - where service frequency has been reduced to half hourly.

It plans to announce any changes to accommodate an expected increase in passengers heading for the Edinburgh Festival which starts next weekend nearer the time.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “With a temporary timetable currently in operation, and given the particular impact on Sundays, it is important we advise our customers of what to expect, and to plan ahead for their journey.

“Customers should allow extra time for travel and check their journey on our mobile app the day before travel. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to customers who have their journey impacted by service alterations. We know how frustrating this can be and thank them for their patience.

“We want to resolve the pay dispute with the trade unions and remain fully committed to further discussions.”

Aslef said it had been told fresh talks with ScotRail and its unions had been arranged for Thursday, August 1, which it welcomed. It follows the union and others at ScotRail rejecting a 9.3 per cent offer over three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Aslef and the RMT, ScotRail’s largest union, have launched industrial action ballots, but with the required notice period, any strikes could not take place until around August 22 at the earliest. Next week’s talks will also involved the Unite and TSSA unions.

Kevin Lindsay, Aslef’s Scottish organiser, said of the ScotRail talks: “We look forward to constructive discussions and urge them to approach these negotiations with a genuine willingness to reach a fair and just agreement.

“Delivering fair pay is not just about justice for our drivers, it’s about ensuring the sustainability and success of Scotland’s rail network. ScotRail's reduced timetable has not only inconvenienced passengers but also significantly impacted Scotland’s economy.

“Reliable and efficient rail services are essential for the daily commute of thousands of workers, the smooth operation of businesses, and the overall economic health of the nation.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s customer operations director, said: “We recognise the hard work of colleagues across the business and the cost-of-living challenges that families up and down the country are facing.

“We are keen to resolve this dispute and remain committed to continuing discussions with our trade union colleagues.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency, said: “While pay negotiations are for ScotRail, as the employer, and the unions concerned, we acknowledge the desire of rail unions to negotiate a fair settlement for their members.

“Aslef’s return to the negotiating table is welcome and we would encourage all parties to engage in meaningful dialogue, so that a mutually agreeable outcome can be reached as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Train planning and staff rotas are operational matters for ScotRail. However, we fully expect any timetable to give the best reliability and availability for passengers and that changes are communicated well in advance to enable effective journey planning.