‘Utter chaos’: ScotRail announces significant cuts to services this weekend

Labour MSP Alex Rowley said the situation involving ScotRail train cancellations was ‘unacceptable’

ScotRail has announced significant cuts to services this weekend amid an ongoing pay dispute with drivers.

It comes after passengers previously vented their frustration and anger when more than 100 trains were cancelled at short notice last Sunday. ScotRail is operating a temporary timetable due to some drivers not volunteering for overtime after rejecting a pay offer.

Labour MSP Alex Rowley described the situation as “utter chaos”.

On Saturday, the Glasgow to Alloa service will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, while most services between Edinburgh and North Berwick will be withdrawn. A bus replacement service will be in operation for most of the day for the latter. Meanwhile, the Glasgow to Newton service will be reduced form half-hourly to hourly.

Sunday will see even more disruption. The Edinburgh to Tweedbank service will operate every three hours instead of hourly, while trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick will run every two hours rather than hourly. Two services will run between Edinburgh and Dunblane every three hours, rather than hourly.

The Glasgow to Cumbernauld service will be withdrawn entirely, with ScotRail saying a bus replacement is “not possible”.

Meanwhile, trains between Glasgow and Lanark will operate every two hours rather than hourly. The Wemyss Bay to Whinhill service will be served by a replacement bus to allow onward connections to the Gourock-Glasgow line. However, extra services and more seats are being provided during busy times to and from Troon to help golf fans heading to The Open Championship.

ScotRail, which was nationalised in 2022, said customers should be aware the use of replacement buses will result in longer journey times. And with Rangers due to take on Manchester United at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, it warned trains will be much busier than usual both before and after the match.

Mr Rowley said: “I have already been concerned about the reduced timetable that ScotRail issued in light of a shortage of drivers, but this has now descended into utter chaos. I have written to the Transport Secretary to make clear that this situation requires urgent action, and all involved should be brought to the table to find a way forward through the immediate issues as this is unacceptable.”

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “With a temporary timetable currently in operation and two major sporting events taking place this weekend, it is important we advise our customers of what to expect, and to plan ahead for their journey.

He added: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to customers who have their journey impacted by service alterations. We know how frustrating this can be and thank them for their patience.”

ScotRail depends on drivers volunteering for overtime and working on days off to run its full timetable. Aslef, which represents most of ScotRail’s 1,300 drivers, sanctioned a ballot for industrial action earlier this week amid a dispute over pay.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “While train planning and staff rotas are operational matters for ScotRail, we fully expect any timetable to give the best reliability and availability for passengers and that changes are communicated well in advance to enable effective journey planning.