Amey begins managing north-east roads in Scotland

Amey will deliver highways maintenance on the motorways and trunk roads, design road safety schemes, and look after bridges and structures.

The contract, worth up to an estimated £540m, will run for eight years with a potential to extend for a further four years. Working with Transport Scotland, Amey will deliver highways maintenance on the motorways and trunk roads, design road safety schemes, and look after bridges and structures. Other contract deliverables include an enhanced winter and incident response service, improvements to customer experience as well as the introduction of new technology for better asset management.

Stewart Leggett, Director of Roads at Transport Scotland, said: “This contract will bring improved levels of service to the trunk road network in the north east of Scotland. The upgraded resilience measures aim to ensure consistent, predictable and reliable journeys for road users. It also takes into account the Scottish Government’s climate change and sustainability targets.

"This contract will deliver a high-quality trunk road maintenance service, support jobs and benefit local firms through the wider supply chain.”

A key priority will be to achieve Transport Scotland’s net zero targets. Measures have been highlighted to lower carbon emissions on the trunk road network. At least 50 % of the car and van fleet be ultra-low emission by 2025 and electric vehicle charge points will be installed at central offices and depots.

There is also an increased focus on supporting the creation of sustainable futures for communities. Amey’s approach to social impact will encompass giving back to the local community by supporting employment and local skills with work experience and professional training opportunities.

Peter Anderson, Managing Director for Transport Infrastructure at Amey, added: “It’s fantastic to see our new highways team commence work in the north east of Scotland. This contract further strengthens our long-term relationship with Transport Scotland delivering critical infrastructure services, which improve journeys for local communities.