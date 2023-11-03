Edinburgh Waverley rail disruption: Huge power surge ‘fried everything’

A massive power surge which cancelled more than 300 trains and disrupted thousands of passengers at Edinburgh Waverley Station was so severe it “effectively fried everything in the system”, Network Rail has told The Scotsman.

The huge electrical fault shortly before 5pm on Thursday knocked out signalling and effectively brought all trains to a halt in and around Scotland’s second busiest station for around seven hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were reports of hotel room prices spiking by late in the evening, while a dearth of replacement buses left some passengers paying £150 to get taxis home.

ScotRail passengers can claim refunds via its Delay Repay scheme, with other operators having similar schemes. ScotRail also encouraged passengers who had had to pay for taxis or hotels to also submit claims.

While ScotRail passengers were the most affected, customers of six other train operators were also hit – LNER, CrossCountry, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, Lumo and Caledonian Sleeper.

Trains were running near normally again on Friday morning after around ten knock-on cancellations, such as to and from Fife.

Network Rail, which is responsible for signalling and also runs Waverley Station, said the standstill had been caused by a “high voltage cable fault” and a “very detailed technical investigation” was underway.It told The Scotsman: "What appears to have happened is that the scale of the surge has effectively fried everything in the system.”

Passengers awaiting updates during the major disruption at Edinburgh Waverley Station last night. (Photo by Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman)

This is believed to have knocked out “surge arresters” and a new back-up system that was tested only last week.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise to our customers for the significant disruption on Thursday evening.

“A power surge on the national grid had a major impact on our signalling around Edinburgh Waverley. The surge caused our signalling systems to reset and our track-side signals to turn red – stopping trains to keep our customers and staff safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the complexity of our signalling, which relies on a number of computer and telecoms systems to operate, identifying the root cause of the fault and restoring control of the signalling was a difficult process to complete quickly.

More than 300 trains operated by seven companies including ScotRail were cancelled during the disruption. (Photo by Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman)

“We are continuing to investigate the cause of the problem and learn any lessons to improve the resilience of our network.”

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “We are sorry to our customers for the disruption this incident caused, and we share in their frustration at the impact it had on their journeys.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail worked through the night to resolve the fault, and we have worked flat out to get trains in place to run a full service this morning.

“While we are operating a normal timetable, I would urge customers to check their journey before they travel, and some trains will have fewer carriages than normal.