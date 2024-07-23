Edinburgh trams strikes threat as 160 workers to vote on industrial action

Vote triggered by health concerns which union says have been caused by delays

Passengers on Edinburgh Trams face potential disruption after a strike ballot was announced over late-running services, which a union said was causing illness and stress among workers.

Unite said more than 160 staff were due to take part in the vote, which closes on August 12. Any industrial action could coincide with the end of the Edinburgh Festival when the city is at its busiest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite said a new timetable that increased journey times along with delays caused by a new signalling system meant workers were going without toilet or refreshment breaks for long periods.

The union said: “There is a shortfall of five to six minutes in the running time from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven. Each round trip takes on average two hours to complete.

"The maximum driving time before a scheduled break is five hours, and many tram workers go this length of time without hydration or toilet breaks.

"This is due to running late and having to make up the time. The unacceptable situation has contributed to health issues developing among Unite’s membership including stress and infections.”

The union, which represents drivers, ticket sellers, controllers and tram maintenance staff, said a consultative ballot had found 99 per cent of members were prepared to take industrial action on an 84 per cent turnout.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers are facing an unacceptable health and safety situation due to the pressures of having to get the travelling public to Edinburgh airport.

"We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions. A new tram timetable has added four minutes to each run, and delays to a new signalling system have contributed to increased delays

"It has further been reported to Unite that some trams regularly run up to 30 minutes late with control having to turn trams around mid-route. This situation completely removes the ability for tram workers to go to the toilet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite industrial officer Lyn Turner said: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are emphatically saying ‘give us our breaks’. Action needs to happen quickly or strike action will be inevitable.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “We are surprised the union is taking this course of action as it has been closely involved in our talks with the trams to Newhaven project team on the efficiency of traffic signals that sometimes cause delays.

“However, we remain committed to ongoing discussions between all parties, with the aim of addressing their concerns while improving services for customers.”

The threat of strike action comes with a dispute involving ScotRail train drivers ongoing and with a temporary timetable in place across the rail network.

ScotRail earlier this month suspended more than a quarter of its services a day “to provide greater certainty and reliability” following mounting short-notice cancellations in a pay dispute with its unions.

The number of trains a day being cancelled by staff shortages caused by drivers not volunteering for overtime or working on days off had reached around 130 before the temporary timetable was introduced.

ScotRail has admitted it does not expect to have enough drivers to end its historic dependence on volunteer working until 2027.