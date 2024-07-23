Why John Swinney must beware 'Summer of Discontent' bin strikes

Threatened bin strikes could blight Edinburgh Festival for the second time in two years, sending tourists home with a bad impression of Scotland

In 2022, Edinburgh Festival was blighted by a bin strike that saw rubbish pile up in the streets. It got so bad that Public Health Scotland eventually had to issue a health warning. Two years on, Scotland now faces the prospect of renewed industrial action with similar consequences, again at a time when the capital is the centre of the artistic world.

The Unite union warned that a “stinking Scottish summer looms” unless more money was found to fund a better pay deal, as “mountains of rubbish” would start to build up on the streets if they went on strike. According to the union, council workers earning £25,000 a year in Scotland are set to get a rise of 41p an hour, compared to the 67p being offered to staff in the rest of the UK.

While John Swinney said he wanted to avoid industrial action, he also stressed it was for the councils and unions to resolve the dispute. However, given the widespread recognition that councils have been under-funded by the SNP government for years, the First Minister may discover that voters’ anger is directed just as much in his direction as towards councils. The infamous ‘Winter of Discontent’ did for James Callaghan’s Labour government in 1979, and Swinney should beware his own summer-time version.

A golden egg

A strike during Edinburgh Festival, when not just the city but Scotland as a whole is in the global shop window, would see tourists returning to their home countries with tales of “stinking” Scotland once again. This cannot become a regular occurrence.

From the unions’ point of view, such a horrifying prospect might ramp up pressure on the politicians. However, they should recognise there is a limit to how much disruption they can reasonably cause. Both sides need to work hard to cut a deal.