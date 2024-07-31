Tram priority at junctions must be improved to cut delays, expert urges

Passengers on Edinburgh Trams are suffering delays and long gaps between services because they are not given priority on the city’s congested streets, a planning expert has told The Scotsman.

People often have to wait for 20 minutes or more for a tram when there should be one every seven minutes, according to former consultant Robert Drysdale.

He called for trams to be given priority at all junctions after completing a detailed study of tram performance on the line from Edinburgh Airport after its extension east from the city centre to Newhaven was opened last year.

The study showed trams could be delayed by up to two minutes at junctions.

A tram stuck behind traffic on Leith Walk | Robert Drysdale

The union representing tram workers said the report laid bare the problems which had left them with insufficient rest breaks that triggered the launch of a strike ballot last week. Mr Drysdale claimed there “appears to be a deliberate move to remove tram priority where it previously existed, imposing yet more delays on the tram schedule and increasing stress for tram crews and passengers alike.

“There is no evidence to suggest that this new policy of tram priority downgrading has been approved by the council, but rather it is a stance being taken unilaterally by the signalling team within the council, favouring motor vehicles over trams.”

He said: “As well as design changes to the tram route during the planning stage, which left the tram exposed to traffic congestion on roads shared with general traffic, the council has been removing signal priority for the tram at busy junctions, leaving the tram waiting for minutes on end while road traffic flows freely around it.

“Signage and road markings are either missing or unclear, with traffic using tram-only roads and blocking the tram’s passage. Trams sit in traffic queues from which they cannot escape.”

However, the City of Edinburgh Council said the report contained inaccuracies and disputed the findings so it would not be acting on the recommendations.

It said each junction on the Newhaven extension provided local tram priority, which had not changed since operations began.

The council admitted the system did not provide the tram with “absolute priority” over the rest of the line, but “co-ordinated windows for the tram to proceed from tram stop to tram stop”.

A tram in traffic on Leith Walk near Pilrig Street | Robert Drysdale

But Mr Drysdale said: “Trams are now taking ten to 15 minutes longer than scheduled to complete the round trip between Newhaven and the airport, and tram drivers are missing out on comfort breaks because of pressure to reduce turnaround time.

“No passenger would complain at trams arriving every few minutes, but they would rightly object to a wait of 17 or 20 minutes, compared with the published timetable - particularly when a 10-minute gap is followed by a 20-minute one, and gaps of up to 27 minutes have been recorded from our surveys.

“The erratic nature of the intervals between trams shown above illustrates the impact which hindrances along the route are having on the reliability of the trams, every day, which in turn undermines passenger confidence in the service, when there are trains and planes to catch, and jobs to get to on time.

“Long gaps between trams also mean that the first tram to arrive after a prolonged wait will usually be very overcrowded, making for unpleasant on-board conditions, particularly in warm weather, as the trams lack air conditioning.”

A tram in a traffic queue near the Foot of the Walk | Robert Drysdale

Mr Drysdale said his report also highlighted the need for Edinburgh’s planned north-south line to have off-road routes or dedicated tram-only lanes if it is to operate speedily and efficiently, and persuade people to switch from cars.

He said it had implications for the controversy over whether the Roseburn walking and cycling path should be part of the tram route.

He said: “With a fierce debate looming about the next phase of tram construction to Granton in north Edinburgh, which could mean either more on-street running on congested roads or an off-road route currently used as a cycleway and footpath, the report highlights just how big a challenge Edinburgh faces in the hunt for better public transport.”

The report’s conclusions were based on analysis of tram performance recorded on 31 “normal” days over the year since last July when operations were not disrupted such as by emergency incidents or broken-down trams.

Tram movements were tracked by a motion-sensitive camera at Port of Leith tram stop near the eastern end of the line.

The results showed the advertised frequency of no more than seven minutes was achieved only just over half the time.

In addition, gaps between trams of 13 minutes or more increased from 7.6 per cent to 9.5 per cent of trams.

A tram in traffic in Leith | Robert Drysdale

Mr Drysdale also said long gaps happened at different times on different days which caused passengers “a significant level of uncertainty”.

Lyn Turner, regional officer of the Unite union, which represents more than 160 Edinburgh Trams staff, said: “The report confirms largely what we have been saying for a number of months now.

“Clearly, signalling and the seven-minute frequency is a real concern which impacts on our members’ health and wellbeing.

“Both Edinburgh council and Edinburgh Trams need to urgently address these problems or we will have no alternative but to take industrial action in the near future.”

Edinburgh Trams said it was for the city council to respond to the report as it was “aimed more at the design of the Trams to Newhaven project and highways”.

The council said the successful completion of the line to Newhaven last year had brought huge economic, social and environmental benefits to Leith, north Edinburgh and to the city as a whole.