Edinburgh tram and bus fares to go up by 10 per cent

Increases announced to come into effect next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets prices for Edinburgh’s trams and buses are to rise by ten per cent next month.

The changes, which come into effect from Sunday 6 April, will see the cost of an adult single fare rise from £2 to £2.20 and an adult return increase from £3.80 to £4.20. Day tickets will go up by 50p to £5.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tram on Princes Street in Edinburgh | PA

Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison: “While every effort has been made to keep fare increases to a minimum, the rise will allow us to meet our commitments to providing cost-effective and environmentally friendly travel across the city.

“We understand that fare rises are never preferred, but demands on the network and on staff have never been higher, with trams now running more frequently every day. These fare changes will allow us to continue to maintain and improve the tram network for the benefit of the customer.”

Stephen Jenkinson, Transport and Environment convener at Edinburgh City Council, said: “Edinburgh Trams provides an award-winning and vital service to our city, with over 12 million journeys completed last year alone.