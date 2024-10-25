The Scottish airport lounge rated in the UK's top 2 - and the ones that were judged poorly

But consumer group marks down Highland airport’s lounge

A lounge at Edinburgh Airport has been rated among the best of 20 across the UK assessed by consumer group Which?

However, a lounge at Glasgow Airport scored less highly and Inverness Airport’s was near the bottom of the table.

Which? visited the lounges between February and September, and gave its lowest, one-star rating to Heathrow’s terminal 3 No1 and terminal 5 Plaza Premium lounges.

It said the average cost of using a lounge had increased by 37 per cent over the past five years, from £29 to £40 for advance bookings, while their facilities had declined.

Ratings of up to five stars were awarded on the basis of available facilities such as toilets and showers (the latter at extra cost) and designated quiet and family areas, food and drink, and runway views.

Which? gave the Plaza Premium lounge at Edinburgh Airport four stars, praising the “great facilities for children, including table football, air hockey and even a small climbing wall”.

The body added: “Crucially, this was in a separate area from the adult bar - ensuring peace and quiet. Breakfast included haggis, and was of good quality, even late morning.”

The lounge, which costs £44, was equal top with Gatwick south terminal’s My Lounge.

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said they had “bucked the trend and impressed”.

Edinburgh also has two Aspire lounges, one of which was given three stars by Which? last year.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "We strive to offer our passengers spaces that they can enjoy and relax in before their flight, and our lounge providers work throughout the year to ensure that this is delivered to a high standard.”

The Lomond lounge, one of four at Glasgow Airport, which costs £35-£45 and is adults only, was given 2.5 stars. It has no showers, or quiet or family zones. The airport’s UpperDeck lounge received two stars from Which? last year.

British Airways and Emirates also have lounges at the airport for their premium passengers.

However, the airport disputed the rating. Its spokesperson said: “The Which? survey is in no way reflective of the feedback we receive directly and daily from our passengers and nor is it reflective of feedback shared on Tripadvisor.

“Earlier this year, as a result of receiving excellent customer feedback, the Lomond Lounge received a Travellers’ Choice Award.”

Which? gave Inverness Airport’s Aspire lounge, which costs £28.49-£31.49, two stars, compared to three stars last year.

Its downgrading came despite the group rating the airport the best in Scotland last month.

Which? said the lounge had no toilets or showers, or quiet or family zones.

But a Aspire spokesperson said: “We are proud of the service we provide at Inverness Aspire lounge, which is consistently rated as excellent by our customers, and believe that the lounge is competitively priced for the facilities on offer.”

Airport general manager Graeme Bell said: “For an airport of its size, Inverness provides leading lounge provisions, with the Aspire lounge rated 4.5 stars out of five, according to customer reviews.