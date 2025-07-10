130 drivers reject two-year offer at publicly owned subsidiary of Lothian Buses

More than one hundred East Coast Buses drivers could go on strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite has confirmed around 130 drivers employed by the company are involved in an industrial action ballot after rejecting a two-year pay offer.

The ballot will open today and close on July 24. If workers vote for industrial action, strike action could start in early August, potentially impacting on the Edinburgh Festival and the Oasis concerts at Murrayfield Stadium.

The East Coast Buses drivers provide services from the city of Edinburgh and the East Lothian coast and mainland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s bus driver members play a vital frontline role in keeping Edinburgh and East Lothian moving. East Coast Buses need to make a decent offer and stop treating its workers with disdain.”

East Coast Buses and Lothian County are both owned by the publicly run Lothian Buses. A separate pay deal has been successfully negotiated by Unite for Lothian County bus drivers which run services across west Edinburgh and West Lothian.

