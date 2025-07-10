East Coast bus strike will clash with Oasis gigs and Edinburgh Festival if drivers vote for industrial action

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Comment
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:02 BST
130 drivers reject two-year offer at publicly owned subsidiary of Lothian Buses

More than one hundred East Coast Buses drivers could go on strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite has confirmed around 130 drivers employed by the company are involved in an industrial action ballot after rejecting a two-year pay offer.

The ballot will open today and close on July 24. If workers vote for industrial action, strike action could start in early August, potentially impacting on the Edinburgh Festival and the Oasis concerts at Murrayfield Stadium.

The East Coast Buses drivers provide services from the city of Edinburgh and the East Lothian coast and mainland.

Unite has confirmed around 130 drivers employed by East Coast Buses are involved in an industrial action ballot after rejecting a two-year pay offer.
Unite has confirmed around 130 drivers employed by East Coast Buses are involved in an industrial action ballot after rejecting a two-year pay offer. | East Coast Buses

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s bus driver members play a vital frontline role in keeping Edinburgh and East Lothian moving. East Coast Buses need to make a decent offer and stop treating its workers with disdain.”

East Coast Buses and Lothian County are both owned by the publicly run Lothian Buses. A separate pay deal has been successfully negotiated by Unite for Lothian County bus drivers which run services across west Edinburgh and West Lothian.

Unite industrial officer, Mr Lyn Turner, said: “East Coast Buses can quickly resolve this pay dispute if they want to by increasing its offer which was rejected by our drivers. If they fail to then industrial action could hit major events including the Fringe Festival and Oasis concerts at Murrayfield.”

