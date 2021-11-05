COP26: Up to 100,000 to march in Glasgow on Saturday in massive climate change protest

Dozens of roads across the city centre and west end will be closed from 5am, with possible disruption spreading to air passengers after activists threatened unspecified action at or near Glasgow Airport.

Some 50,000-100,000 people are expected to join the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice march in Glasgow, which will assemble from 11.30am in Kelvingrove Park in the west end then traverse the city centre to a rally at Glasgow Green in the east end from 3pm.

It follows a youth-focused march in Glasgow today to George Square.

Thousands of youth activists marching through Glasgow on Friday. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

A spokesperson for the COP26 Coalition march organisers said: “Across the world, the poorest people and communities of colour are too often those bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

"We have a unique opportunity to rewire our system as we recover from the [Covid] pandemic.

"We can either intensify the crisis to the point of no return, or lay the foundations for a just world where everyone’s needs are met.”

ScotRail said trains would be very busy on Saturday, while some 700 cyclists due to join the event from more than 20 group rides feeding in from across Scotland.

A "heat map" of Glasgow for Saturday, showing the march route from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green in green and likely road congestion in red and pink. Picture: GetReadyGlasgow

A “heat map” for Saturday of likely road congestion produced by the official Get Ready Glasgow information service is the “hottest” of the two-week climate change conference, with motorways and many other roads likely to be affected.

However, major roads are quieter at weekends than weekdays and heavy rain and winds gusting up to 40mph are forecast, which could deter some would-be marchers.

Road industry insiders told The Scotsman that despite fears of congestion, peak hour traffic during COP26 had been up to 25 per cent less than normal.

They suggested drivers had decided not to travel to Glasgow or changed their journey times.

One expert said The Scotsman’s prediction that the more warnings of disruption were issued, the less chance there was of it happening had proved accurate.

Glasgow Airport is due to be one of ten across the UK targeted by protest group Stay Grounded at 11am on Saturday.

The others are Bristol, Doncaster Sheffield, Gatwick, Leeds Bradford, London City, Luton, Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton.

Stay Grounded claimed the aviation industry has exaggerated how quickly it can cut emissions from new fuels, and electric and hydrogen propulsion.

Cyclists are joining the rally as part of Pedal on COP from as far as Aberdeen, Inverness and Dumfries under the slogan “This Machine Fights Climate Change”.

Organisers said it was “frustrated at seeing cycling and active travel [walking and wheeling] overlooked as part of the solution to catastrophic climate change".