Campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist Vanessa Nakate and other young campaigners, as well as local trade unionists, will speak to crowds at the end of the march through the city where the UN summit is being held.
The climate strike has been organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, with participants marching from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.
Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Fridays for Future Climate March takes to the streets of Glasgow this afternoon
Greta Thunberg is at the rally.
4. Demonstrators at Kelvingrove Park, ahead of the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Demonstrators at Kelvingrove Park, ahead of the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
