As Glasgow prepares to welcome world leaders, United Nations (UN) delegates and climate activists from across the world for the COP26 climate change summit, the city is facing increased traffic and travel restrictions affecting drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike.

With motorways, pedestrian routes and slip roads set to close across the city and limit access to parts of Glasgow City Centre and the west end, several road closures and diversions are already getting underway in the city as COP26 approaches on 31 October.

Many more road closures are still to come, with certain days such as the Global Day of Action for the Climate 2021 on 6 November set to see the city filled with roughly 100,000 climate protesters as the UN summit continues in full swing.

The international climate summit will last until Friday 12 November, meaning that Glasgow and nearby cities such as Edinburgh are likely to see considerable travel disruption and delays over the course of the climate summit and beyond – with many roads in Glasgow City Centre and in Finnieston remaining closed until 15-21 November.

But which roads have already closed in Glasgow as preparations for COP26 get underway?

COP26 road closures: All the COP26 road closures in Glasgow today as countdown to climate summit begins (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

Here are the COP26 road closures currently in place in Glasgow.

Which roads are closed in Glasgow today for COP26?

With just under a week to go until COP26 kicks off in Glasgow, not all road closures have been enforced yet.

But roads around the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) and Hydro have been the earliest to close – with Congress Road remaining shut from 10 October to 17 November.

The roads currently closed in Glasgow as COP26 approaches are as follows:

SEC & Finnieston

Congress Road – full closure – 10 October to 17 November, 6am

Congress Way – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Finnieston Quay – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Finnieston Street (between West Greenhill Place and Lancefield Quay) – local access only – 23 October to 28 October, 12am

Finnieston Street (between Houldsworth Street and Lancefield Quay) – local access only – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Tunnel Street – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Stobcross Road – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Clyde Arc and Lancefield Quay – bus access only – 24 October to 15 November, 6am

A814 Clydeside Expressway (Partick Interchange to J19 at Anderston) – full closure – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Partick & Transport Museum

A814 Clydeside Expressway – full closure – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Castlebank Street (between Castlebank Drive and Hayburn Street) – access to BP Garage only – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Castlebank Street & Stobcross Road – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Anderston & M8

A814 Clydeside Expressway – full closure – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

