Cop26 road closures: Congestion maps show how Glasgow travel will be 'significantly impacted'

The stark depiction followed police warning protesters not to block the motorways to make things worse during the event from October 31 to November 12.

Home insulation campaigners Insulate Britain, who halted traffic on the M25 twice this week, have told The Scotsman they also plan to “head north of the Border”.

A total of 25,000 people are expected to attend the United Nations conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), west of Glasgow city centre, with up to 12,000 there at one time.

The red lines show motorways "significantly busier than usual" while the pink shaded areas show the peak of the congestion risk on Saturday November 6. Picture: GetReadyGlasgow

The M8, M80, M74 and M77 motorways through and beyond the city are predicted to be “significantly busier than usual”.

Tailbacks are expected to be lengthened by the closure of the A814 Clydeside Expressway, a major route into the city centre along the north side of the river past the SEC, for security reasons.

The route will be shut from 9pm on Saturday October 23 – a week before the conference starts – until 6am on Monday November 15.

Long-term work on the M8 viaduct at Woodside, just north of the city centre, means its four lanes in each direction will remain reduced to two.

The Clydeside Expressway and surrounding closed roads are shown in red with alternative routes in purple. Picture: GetReadyGlasgow

Disruption is expected to reach its peak on Saturday November 6 when some 100,000 people are forecast to take part in a mass protest rally in the city centre.

The maps show the congestion risk that day extending from the city centre as far as Anniesland and Maryhill in the west and north, Cardonald, Pollokshields and Govanhill on the south side and Dalmarnock in the east end.

A transport plan for Cop26 published by Transport Scotland stated: “Due to the scale and complexity of the event, which includes one of the largest gatherings of world leaders and alongside planned protest by climate activists, we will experience significant disruption to our travel.

“Whether you are attending Cop26 events, commuting to work, or simply visiting Scotland, your travel will be significantly impacted.

Cycle path closures are shown in red with alternative routes in blue. Picture: GetReadyGlasgow

“The scale of the event is unprecedented in terms of scale and impact on the transport network.

“The nature of the event and the likely activists it will attract indicate that transport disruption is highly likely.”

The Clyde Arc “Squinty Bridge” will be restricted to buses, cycles and pedestrians.

Increased queueing and delays are also expected on the M8 westbound at the junction 25 off-ramp to the tunnel, and from traffic approaching the motorway from the tunnel – a key access road to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based policy and research director of the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said: “Avoid the whole area, but if you have to travel through Glasgow, make sure you factor in a lot of extra time.

“The biggest issue will be closure of the Clydeside Expressway for three weeks.

"This seems particularly onerous given it will start seven days before the conference begins.

"Traffic diverted on to the already busy M8 will lead to long delays and traffic trying to find a way along Dumbarton Road and Great Western Road will inevitably lead to extra problems.

"It is vital that roadworks and other temporary closures are kept to a minimum.”

