COP26: All the COP26 road closures in Glasgow today as climate summit begins

As Glasgow welcomes world leaders, United Nations (UN) delegates and climate activists from across the world for the COP26 climate change summit, the city is facing increased traffic and travel restrictions affecting drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Parts of the M8 motorway, as well as pedestrian and cycle routes have closed across the city, with limited access to parts of Glasgow City Centre and the west end, several road closures and diversions already underway in the city as COP26 begins.

The international climate summit will last until Friday 12 November, meaning that Glasgow and nearby cities such as Edinburgh are likely to see considerable travel disruption and delays over the course of the climate summit and beyond.

But which roads are already closed in Glasgow as preparations for COP26 get underway?

Here are the COP26 road closures currently in place in Glasgow.

Which roads are closed in Glasgow today for COP26?

But roads around the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) and Hydro have been the earliest to close – with Congress Road remaining shut from 10 October to 17 November.

The roads currently closed in Glasgow as COP26 approaches are as follows:

SEC & Finnieston

Congress Road – full closure – 10 October to 17 November, 6am

A814 Clydeside Expressway (Partick Interchange to J19 at Anderston) – full closure – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Finnieston Street (between West Greenhill Place and Lancefield Quay) – local access only – 23 October to 28 October, 12am

Finnieston Street (between Houldsworth Street and Lancefield Quay) – local access only – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Clyde Arc and Lancefield Quay – bus access only – 24 October to 15 November, 6am

Congress Way – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Finnieston Quay – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Tunnel Street – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Stobcross Road – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Minerva Street – local access only – 28 October to 13 November, 6am

West Greenhill Place – local access only – 28 October to 13 November, 6am

Partick & Transport Museum

A814 Clydeside Expressway – full closure – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Castlebank Street (between Castlebank Drive and Hayburn Street) – access to BP Garage only – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Castlebank Street & Stobcross Road – full closure – 24 October to 21 November, 6am

Anderston & M8

A814 Clydeside Expressway – full closure – 23 October to 15 November, 6am

Elliot Street, Lancefield Street, Hydepark Street, Whitehall Street, Warroch Street and Cheapside Street – local access only – 28 October to 13 November, 6am

Lancefield Quay (east of Elliot Street) – local access only – 28 October to 13 November, 6am

M8 Eastbound segregated lane accessed via West Street on-ramp (Tradeston) – full closure, no access from M8 to North Street/Charing Cross – 30 October to 17 November, 6am

M8 & Tradeston

Tradeston M8 on-slip (eastbound) at West Street – full closure, no access to Charing Cross or Bothwell Street – 30 October to 17 November, 6am

Kelvingrove and West End

Dumbarton Road and Argyle Street from Byres Road to St. Vincent Street – closure – from 1 November 10am to 2 November 6am

Kelvin Way – full closure to all traffic including walkers, wheelers and cyclists - 29 October to 2 November and 5 November until 6 November.

