CalMac’s Mull ferry services in ‘utter chaos’ from cuts that will ‘strangle’ island

Islanders on Mull and Iona have demanded emergency action from transport minister Kevin Stewart to sort the “utter chaos” caused by CalMac ferry service cuts which they said will leave the communities “strangled”.

The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee is angry that the islands are the only ones on CalMac’s west coast network to have capacity on their routes reduced because of several major ferries being out of action while undergoing work in dry dock.

It said the problem was compounded by the Highland Council-operated Corran vehicle ferry, which provides an alternative route from Mull to the Central Belt via the Morven peninsula, being out of action until early June.

Isle of Mull leaving Oban. Picture: CalMac

Chair Joe Reade said: “We are loath to make this an island-against-island issue but given the Corran ferry outage, is it really equitable that every other service is maintained at the current capacity through May, but Mull has its only major vessel removed?”

He said Isle of Mull,, the main ferry on the principal Mull route, between Oban and Craignure, would be redeployed to Lochboisdale in South Uist this week, leaving it with 250 fewer car spaces and nearly 7,000 passenger spaces a day.

He said the two smaller ferries on the route, Coruisk and Loch Frisa, were “hopelessly inadequate”.

Mr Reade said: “Whilst ways have been found to maintain current service levels to every other Hebridean island, Mull and Iona are alone in having our only major vessel withdrawn and not replaced with a similar capacity vessel.

"This is being imposed upon us at the same time as our alternative route to the mainland via the Corran ferry is out of action, requiring a detour of up to 120 miles for journeys to the Central Belt.”

Mr Reade said nearly every sailing this month was showing as full – even for passengers – because of the reduced capacity, which he said was unprecedented and CalMac’s handling of the situation was “chaotic”.

He said: “Our islands are being strangled during the second half of May as a result of this latest deterioration. Islanders cannot leave, unless they made arrangements weeks ago.

" Tourists, absolutely essential to our economy, will be turned away. Our tour boat operators who depend on day-trippers from Oban will have their business decimated just as the summer season gears up.

"Our ferry system is in utter chaos.

"With dry docking extending into the end of June and no sign of the Hebridean Isles re-entering service, we have no confidence that at the end of the month the Isle of Mull will be allowed to return.

Mr Reade called for the minister to arrange an emergency meeting with CalMac “to find solutions”.

The outburst came as Alfred, a relief ferry chartered by CalMac to plug some of the gaps on its routes, was still undergoing work on its stern door which has triggered a second delay to the catamaran entering passenger service, expected to be on the main Arran route.