Veteran CalMac ferry's return delayed again after 9 months and £6.5m of repairs

The 1,000-passenger ferry run by CalMac has suffered another setback after lengthy steelwork replacement

The return of one of CalMac’s oldest and largest ferries to its busiest route has been further delayed by another hitch after nine months of repairs costing an estimated £6.5 million.

Caledonian Isles is not now expected to return to the main Arran route between Ardrossan and Brodick until Monday, nearly two weeks later than previously expected.

The island’s ferry committee said its absence had had a “major impact” on the local economy, which needed a “positive outlook” for the coming autumn school holidays.

The 1,000-passenger vessel, which is 31 years old, has undergone steelwork repairs which were identified during its annual refit in January. Those reports were scheduled to finish in June, then August.

Extra work extended this at the repair yard at Birkenhead on Merseyside until early September and the ferry was expected to be carrying passengers again by last week.

A CalMac spokesperson said: “After resolving a number of issues identified during engine run-ups over the past few days, we now expect to carry out sea trials on Friday and Saturday.

“All going well with these, Caledonian Isles will return to service on Monday. Given the vessel’s age and the length of time she has been out of the water, we did anticipate challenges during the final stages of recommissioning. We have been working closely with the yard to resolve these quickly.”

CalMac said the latest delay followed a leak being found in a cylinder head on Wednesday, with repairs pushing back the start of sea trials needed before the ferry could return to service .

The Scottish Government-owned west coast operator is due to receive certification for the vessel on Thursday, enabling the trials to start on Friday.

Caledonian Isles would then head back to Scotland, with ramp trials and compass adjustment being made on arrival on Sunday before re-entering service on Monday.

During its absence, capacity on the Arran route has been reduced and some sailings switched to Troon, increasing journey times. A stand-in ferry Alfred has been deployed in its place, on charter from Pentland Ferries in Orkney.

Alfred has operated along with the route’s secondary vessel Isle of Arran, which cannot use Ardrossan in strong easterly winds because of the poor state of the harbour.

The hugely-late Glen Sannox ferry being completed at the Ferguson Marine shipyard is due to be deployed on the route from December, although it is suffering a continuing series of delays.

Bill Calderwood, secretary of the official Isle of Arran Ferry Committee, which represents users, said: “We have been liaising closely with CalMac as they work to reinstate Caledonian Isles, and appreciate their updates.

“The community need the work completed as early as possible and hope no further delays are identified. Nine months out of service has had a major impact to our economy and we need a positive outlook as we enter autumn holiday periods.

“We are also conscious of the imminent departure of Isle of Arran for her annual maintenance and support contingency plans being put in place to ensure service is assured for the community.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said:“This is the latest deeply disappointing news for those living and working on Arran.

