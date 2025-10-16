Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increased compensation for businesses disrupted by ferry cancellations and a guarantee of reliable services is to be demanded in a motion to be debated at the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ party conference in Glasgow on Saturday.

The proposals were inspired by responses to a public consultation organised by West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene, who has called for a new approach to “end the ferries fiasco for good”.

Caledonian Isles in Ardrossan harbour, which has yet to be upgraded to accommodate CalMac's new Glen Sannox ferry | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The motion also seeks a legally-binding rolling 30-year strategy to replace ageing vessels and ports, and for their control being made independent of the Scottish Government.

It comes as Scottish Government-owned operator CalMac, which runs most west coast services, continues to struggle with an ageing and increasingly unreliable fleet due to repeated delays to the arrival of new vessels.

Glen Sannox, the firm’s second biggest ship, entered service to Arran in January after being completed six-and-a-half years late, while sister vessel Glen Rosa will not be finished until next summer.

The ferries also have to use the longer Troon-Brodick route because Ardrossan harbour has yet to be upgraded to accommodate them.

Meantime, 32-year-old Caledonian Isles, which was previously CalMac’s largest vessel on the Clyde, finally returned two weeks ago after an unprecedented 20 months of repairs.

Four ferries being built in Turkey for the Islay and Skye-Harris-North Uist routes are also more than a year late, with the first due in November.

The motion also calls for expanded compensation to remove “arbitrary limits that are unfair to many businesses”, and a ferries bill within the first year of the next Scottish Parliament term from May “which guarantees island communities are served by a reliable network”, and “empowers them in key decision-making”.

A requirement to replace ageing vessels would “enshrine in law the production of a rolling 30-year strategy for ferries and port infrastructure so no community is ever left without a viable lifeline service or fit-for-purpose harbour”.

The motion also seeks to make control of ferries and ports independent of the Scottish Government through restructuring the tripartite arrangement comprising its Transport Scotland agency, its ferry and port-owning firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited and CalMac, with greater involvement by islanders.

Mr Greene said: "We can end the ferries fiasco for good through a new ferries bill that puts fairness for these communities at its heart.

“They deserve a new strategy that guarantees vessels are replaced in time and islanders deserve a real say on how their ferries are run, on top of proper compensation for the disruption they've suffered."

However, Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “Islanders just want to see a reliable service now and won’t want to wait for a ferries bill to pass through Holyrood.”

Scottish Labour counterpart Claire Baker said: “A Scottish Labour government will put an end to SNP chaos, deliver a real ferry replacement plan and give islanders a voice in decision-making.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investing in six new major vessels and seven new small vessels to strengthen Scotland’s ferry network, renew over a third of CalMac’s fleet and improve resilience.