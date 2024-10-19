Vast scale of Caledonian Sleeper compensation for service delays revealed

The scale of compensation paid out by the Caledonian Sleeper in less than a year has been revealed.

SNP ministers have been accused of “running Scotland’s rail services into the ground” after it was revealed the Caledonian Sleeper paid out almost £1 million of compensation for delays in less than a year.

Data obtained through Freedom of Information requests show that between 24 April, 2023 and 5 April, 2024, £965,672 was paid out to held-up passengers.

The Caledonian Sleeper (Photo by Caledonian Sleeper)

The vast bulk of that year covers post-nationalisation, as the SNP government took control of the Caledonian Sleeper on 25 June, 2023.

Almost £700,000 of the bill went on compensation to passengers who had been delayed for more than an hour.

The Caledonian Sleeper said that its “performance is above average and has been improving year on year”.

Scottish Conservative shadow transport secretary, Sue Webber, claimed the payments were further evidence of SNP nationalisation projects failing Scottish taxpayers and rail users - alongside issues previously raised over ScotRail.

The Scottish Government stressed that in certain circumstances, compensation will be due to Caledonian Sleeper where the disruption is caused by external factors, which is offset against the compensation paid to passengers.

Ms Webber said: “The SNP promised nationalising our sleeper service was the best option – and yet passengers are being let down by a service that’s too often late and taxpayers are picking up the tab for compensating them.

“As with their botched ScotRail nationalisation, it appears the SNP are making a mess of running the Caledonian Sleeper.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian

“Shelling out almost £1m on reimbursing travellers is the last thing we can afford at a time when the SNP’s financial mismanagement is leading to swingeing public spending cuts.”

She added: “Rail users have consistently been let down by the SNP failing to deliver on their promises, and it is driving people back into their cars and onto the roads.

“If the SNP insist on nationalising Scotland’s rail services, they must make sure they’re able to efficiently run them – instead of running them into the ground.”

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper said: “Caledonian Sleeper’s performance is above average and has been improving year on year. That said, we want to see compensation payments reduce and we are constantly working to mitigate delays wherever possible.

Caledonian Sleeper managing director Kathryn Darbandi Picture: Serco

“However, the rail network is complex and factors beyond our control have contributed to the overall compensation value.

“Our commitment to providing excellent customer service includes our Delay Repay scheme, which is a commitment provided by all rail operators."

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The number of compensation cases paid out across the dates discussed represents a very small proportion of all journeys made in the same period.

“In the year to September 2024, less than 3 per cent of all services were cancelled. Any disruption to passengers is regrettable and it is only right that Caledonian Sleeper do all they can to compensate where journeys are delayed or cancelled.