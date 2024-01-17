Part of the Caledonian Sleeper has been taken out of passenger service after “hairline cracks” were found in nine carriages, The Scotsman has learned.

The Scottish Government-run operator said the overnight services between Scotland and London were unaffected and the trains were running with fewer coaches as was normal at this time of year, when demand is lower.

However, it is just the latest of a series of faults to affect the new fleet, which features ensuite showers and double beds, since it was introduced in 2019. These have included problems with the carriages’ sophisticated electronics and their water pipes.

The company said the cracks on the body shells were found among the 75 carriages in the fleet during additional inspections triggered by cracks being found in other train operators’ coaches in 2021, including ScotRail’s newest fleet.

It said they were spotted on one of its coaches in an inspection in December, “with further issues identified” this month. An industry source said the cracks were in the bogies which support the wheels.

Investigations are continuing, while the monthly checks on the Spanish-built CAF trains have been stepped up to every two weeks.

Two Sleeper trains run to and from London Euston every night except Saturdays – the “Lowlander” from Edinburgh and Glasgow and the “Highlander” from Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness.

Caledonian Sleeper operations director Graham Eastwood told The Scotsman: “During routine maintenance, a potential issue was discovered. The safety of our guests and our people is always our top priority, therefore we have introduced a rolling programme of additional checks.

“As a result of these checks, a small number of coaches have temporarily been removed from service while we work with the manufacturer and our partners to identify appropriate measures to allow their reintroduction to service.”

A Caledonian Sleeper spokesperson added: "In 2021, several operators with new trains in service in the UK identified some cracks on the vehicle body shells.

"Since then, we have added additional inspections for this issue on a monthly schedule based on the advice of CAF structural specialists.

"During inspections in December 2023, one coach was identified with hairline cracks, with further issues identified in January 2024.

"All coaches have been inspected and nine coaches have been removed from service pending further investigation with the manufacturer.

“Since these were found, the frequency of additional ongoing inspections has been increased to fortnightly.”

The operator was unable to say when the coaches were likely to back in service. Its spokesperson said: “We are actively working with the manufacturer of the coaches to further investigate the issues and identify appropriate measures to allow the reintroduction of affected coaches to service.

"There is currently no disruption to our scheduled services and all routes are operating as they normally would at this time of year.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said: “While this is an operational matter for Caledonian Sleeper, engineering issues of this nature are not unusual with relatively new fleets.