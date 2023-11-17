Fifers travelling over the Christmas holidays have been given a boost with the news that some services will run in the Kingdom on Boxing Day.

ScotRail has announced hourly services which will take people to and from the capital for the first time in decades on what has traditionally been a holiday for rail services. Passengers will be able to travel by train to and from Edinburgh on Boxing Day on several ScotRail routes for the first time for at least years, including into the Kingdom.

The Scottish Government-owned operator is extending its December 26 services between the capital and Dunblane, Glenrothes and Perth via Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains will be hourly on the routes, with the Dunblane line running through Stirling and the Glenrothes route operating via Dunfermline.

ScotRail has traditionally only run Boxing Day trains in the former Strathclyde region in and around Glasgow. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

ScotRail will also resume Edinburgh-Glasgow services on the main line via Falkirk High which were launched as an experiment in 2021 but did not operate last year along with other Boxing Day trains because of a Network Rail signallers’ strike.

There will also be trains on a secondary line between the cities via Airdrie and Bathgate which have not operated for several years.

ScotRail’s only other Boxing Day services are in and around Glasgow, which will be extended this year to Alloa.

All its December 26 trains will run between about 10am and 7pm.

The extra services were welcomed by shopkeepers, who have seen sales slide for a fourth month in a row.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Boxing Day remains a hugely popular part of the shopping calendar as customers seek to take advantage of the traditional post-Christmas sales and bargains on offer.

"Laying on extra train services is great news and comes on top of the recently-introduced discounted peak rail fares scheme. It should hopefully entice more Scots to get out and visit stores in our larger conurbations and city centres during the critical festive trading period for retailers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail hailed the “significant” expansion, which has been possible in part because it has cleared a backlog of driver training which built up during the Covid pandemic.

Service delivery director David Simpson said: “We know how important this time of year is for people to be able to visit family and friends and we are delighted to be able to provide extra services for them to do that.

“Traditionally, we have only been able to run trains in the Central Belt, but this year we have been able to significantly extend that to include Perth, Dunblane and Glenrothes, and between Bathgate and Edinburgh.”