The incident involved a Boeing 737-800 aircraft (registration G-FDFZ), with 67 passengers on board, during a go-around at Aberdeen Airport on September 11.

According to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, the aircraft “deviated significantly” from the expected flight path during what they have described as a “serious incident.”

The plane was initially climbing, but just before it reached the cleared altitude, it began to descend.

The aircraft “deviated significantly” from the expected flight path during the incident (Photo: AAIB).

It is understood the pilots had not been flying for a substantial period before the incident and this is what could have led to the incident.

An AAIB spokesperson said: “The pilots of G-FDZF, like many other airline pilots, had not flown for substantial periods during the 18 months before this incident.

"Although the investigation has not established a link between this serious incident and a lack of recent line flying, it is clearly a possibility.

The plane descended with a maximum rate of descent of more than 3,000 ft/min, and it accelerated to an airspeed of 286 kt (the selected airspeed was 200 kt) before the crew corrected the flightpath.

The subsequent approach and landing were completed without further incident.

Announcing the news in a special bulletin, the AAIB added: "The investigation continues to examine all pertinent factors which might have contributed to this serious incident.

"A Final Report will be published in due course.”

