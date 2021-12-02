Anthony Parsons, 63, from Tillicoultry was reported missing to police in 2017 and his body was discovered in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy in January 2021 (Photo: Police Scotland).

Former Navy petty officer Anthony Parsons, also known as Tony, went missing in 2017 aged 63 while on a charity cycle from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William.

His body was discovered more than three years later in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy, Argyll, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Following the find, two suspects were arrested and then released pending further inquiries.

Now, the pair, both aged 29, have been formally arrested and charged in connection with the cyclist’s death. They are expected to appear in private on petition at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Detective Inspector John McFall of the Police Scotland Major Investigations Team said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”

The two men are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday, 2 December, 2021.

Mr Parsons was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel at about 11.30pm on September 29, 2017.

The cyclist, who was 63 at the time, had caught the train to Fort William on the day he was last seen and it is understood he intended to cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area at the time, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.

Mr Parsons’ funeral was held in April 2021 at Stirlingshire Crematorium.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland at the time, his son Mike previously said: "As we come together as a family today to celebrate my dad's life and to say our final goodbyes, we hope we can begin to come to terms with his death.

"We still need answers to many questions surrounding my dad's death.

"I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need."

